Band competes in Florida

The Northeast Range High School Concert Band just returned from a nine-day trip to Orlando Florida to participate in the OrlandoFest Music Festival. This trip was supposed to happen last year but due to Covid, it was postponed until this year. Twenty-five students and four adults including band director Mr. Kevin Ryks left on April 27th and returned on May 5th. While in Orlando, the band participated in a music workshop with director Keith Galasso, in charge of the music technology and sound engineering at Dr. Phillips High School in Orlando, performed at the lower amphitheater on City Walk at Universal Studios, and competitively performed at Oak Ridge High School where they were judged and received an “Excellent” rating. This is the second highest rating that director, Mr. Ryks has ever received with a concert band during his 8 trips of bringing students to this event. Besides the music festivities, the students and adults spent time at the Universal Studios Theme Parks, Medieval Times Dinner and Entertainment Show, Busch Gardens and Cocoa Beach. Band members participated in fundraisers over the last 5 years to go on this trip. The band also received gracious monetary and food donations from area businesses and organizations which they are extremely thankful for. Northeast Range School has been extremely lucky to have band in-person this year despite Covid restrictions. They have had two successful band concerts and celebrated Music in Our Schools month with a concert to the elementary students. Overall, all members are extremely grateful for the support from their communities, families, and ISD #2142 for allowing and making this trip and year a success.
