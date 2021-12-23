Balkan family’s holiday display shines bright

BALKAN TOWNSHIP — A family in Balkan Township has been lighting up their property during the holidays for a quarter century.
Mike Laurich said he started decorating the eves of his house at the corner of Highway 73 and Highway 84 north of Chisholm right after he and his wife, Barb built their home.
“The first year I kept it smaller with lights around the eves of the house, and kept adding each year expanding out in the yard more,” Mike recalled.
The couple’s son Jeremy, now in his 20s, started helping his father when he was growing up and continues to be involved.
Of all of the decorations that encompass the family’s yard, Mike said his favorite is a sleigh and North Pole sign that Jeremy made out of wood when he was still in high school.
Mike estimated getting the house and yard decorated takes about three weekends, starting right after Halloween weekend.
“I try to get the house pretty much done before deer hunting, and then after deer hunting I do the rest of the lights and trees,” Mike said.
Mike said he and Jeremy do the bulk of the decorating, and rely on Barb for suggestions.
“I ask for her input, but she doesn’t always give it,” he said.
With the unusual weather experienced on Dec. 15, including rain, thunder and lightning Mike said he feared if the strong winds originally predicted had come to fruition that some of the light display may not have survived.
“Thankfully, that didn’t happen,” he said the day after the storm.
The family’s decorating talents and the work involved hasn’t gone unnoticed as they continue to get positive feedback, and even thank you cards from people who enjoy seeing their lighting display.
“That’s why we do it, because people like it,” Mike concluded. “You have to make people happy these days, and it’s nice to brighten people’s lives.”
The Laurich family typically keeps their holiday lights on through Jan. 1.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.