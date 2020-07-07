About 75 elementary and high school students are returning to school this summer for a variety of Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, Mathematics, or STEAM courses.
It's the first time students have been back to school since March, when COVID-19 concerns ended the Minnesota school year. Now as state and national school systems debate on how to educate students amid the spread of COVID-19, a collaboration of six school districts are committing to hosting the Iron Range Summer Institute Camps for students in grades 5-12, who will begin their in-person courses on July 13.
“Originally, it was started to give students enrichment that they can't get in their home district,” said Erik Kuusinen, a Chisholm Public Schools industrial arts instructor who is directing the summer camps. “They're not graded on it. It's just to get a good experience and have fun outside their own district.
Districts participating in the collaboration are Chisholm, Ely, Hibbing, Mesabi East, Mountain Iron-Buhl and St. Louis County Schools.
“I am grateful for and appreciative of the teachers who are willing to share their passions and interests during the summer months with students from across the Range,” said Reggie Engebritson, superintendent of St. Louis County Schools and Mountain Iron-Buhl. “During this challenging time of the pandemic, it's also fun to see the opportunities for students to come together in a safe way, following health guidelines to learn something new.”
Hibbing Superintendent Richard Aldrich said all health precautions are being followed and class sizes limited as recommended by Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.
“The exciting thing for us is we have students that will be enriched and also given some additional tools if we come back in the fall,” Aldrich said. “It kind of gives these students a boost and a leg up.”
A similar school program was held last summer for fifth through eighth graders. This year, the institute is funded through a $350,000 grant from the Minnesota Department of Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation. The institute is free and transportation to and from a students' school is provided.
Districts and teachers are following Minnesota Department of Health and Minnesota Department of Education guidelines, Kuusinen said. All courses are taught by licensed teachers. Parents and guardians signed off on student participation.
Indoor courses are limited to nine students per teacher. Outdoor courses are permitted to have a few more students per class.
Before the spread of COVID-19 in Minnesota, about 50 courses were planned, Kuusinen recalled. A larger number of students were originally enrolled. However, some parents elected against their children attending due to health risks of coronavirus.
Today there are about 20 courses, including Outside Adventures, Coding and Robotics, Spanish for You!, Native American Art, Renewable Energy, The Wonderful World of Welding, Beading and Sewing Basics, Cake Wars and So Much More, Introduction to Woodworking and Camp X-STREAM.
Some courses, such as Bird is the Word!, a class about birding, will be taught outside at a school forest. Other courses will be taught at playgrounds, gymnasiums, auditoriums, shops, or in classrooms.
“We know that many of our students and staff want to get back into the classroom,” Engebritson said. “These summer institutes allow that to happen – whether the classroom is inside one of the schools or out in one of our school forests.”
The summer institute is designed to offer students unique hands-on courses that may not otherwise be available at their home school during a regular school year.
“Welding is popular and filled up right away,” Kuusinen said. “The Spanish class is being taught by an instructor whose first language is Spanish and the Beads and Sewing Basics is being taught by a member of the Bois Forte Band. Not many schools have that kind of opportunity.”
Courses are scheduled at the participating districts and range from three to 10 days in duration. The last courses of the summer are in August. Registration for all the courses is closed.
Engebritson and Aldrich say the summer camps are another way for Iron Range school districts to work together.
“Given our rural settings, we have a need to bring students together in the summer to try new things and to cross school boundaries to make new friends,” Engebritson said. “We hope to be able to continue offering these summer institutes for many years to come.”
Aldrich echoed the statements, saying Iron Range schools are looking at additional collaborative options.
“We are pursuing other central Range collaboration efforts that go beyond these camps, such as possibly sharing instruction or online learning,” Aldrich said. “These camps are kind of an extension of that.”
