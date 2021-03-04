Back at the playground

Four-year-old Olivia Bjork gets a fast paced spin on the playground by her mother Elizabeth Moreland Thursday afternoon in Virginia. Warmer temperatures have started melting some of the area snow cover and attracted families to get outside.

 Mark Sauer

