BABBITT — Red Cross volunteers and Babbitt city workers began preparations Tuesday morning after the town was established as a new hub to house fire evacuees and assist crews fighting the Greenwood Fire.
The American Red Cross Northland Chapter moved into the Babbitt Municipal Center, where the gymnasium of the former school will be used as a temporary evacuation site and shelter.
Across town, the United States Forest Service will use the Babbitt ice arena to serve firefighters, said Cathy Hoheisel, Babbitt clerk-treasurer.
Workers were expected to hook up wi-fi this morning at the arena, which the city offered for “whatever ways it could be used,” she said. “The locker rooms will be available for firefighters to come and shower and there will be a control center in the ice arena portion.”
Additionally, there will be space around the building to put up tents, she said.
The Greenwood Fire, sparked by lightning Aug. 15 near Greenwood Lake about 15 miles southwest of Isabella in the Superior National Forest, doubled in size in about 24 hours. The wildfire, which had been at more than 8,800 acres Monday morning, grew to an estimated 19,493 acres by mid-day Tuesday, according to the U.S. Forest Service. It remains at 0% containment.
The fire is roughly “12 to 13 miles as the crow flies” from Babbitt, but is not moving toward the city, said Babbitt Fire Chief Tom Chamberlin. He said the town is not at risk. The Northshore Mining operation is “between Babbitt and the fire” and its surrounding land would serve as a barrier in a worst-case scenario.
Chamberlin said regional fire crews, from Barnum to Grand Rapids to Grand Marais, including firefighters from Babbitt, have been putting in 12- to 15-hour volunteer shifts working structure control. He could not confirm if any structures have been lost to the fire, but said “we’ve had a lot of really good saves” of buildings that otherwise would have burned.
“We are looking forward to cooler temps and wetter weather,” Chamberlin added. Recent high temperatures and low humidity have helped to fuel the fire, he said.
Monday afternoon, “the fire made a run and developed a large pyrocumulus cloud resulting in extreme fire behavior and fire-created lightning,” the Forest Service stated in a public update. “A near historic level for dryness” and gusty winds contributed to the fire behavior. The cloud was visible for miles in all directions and smoke and ash were reported as far as Lutsen.
New evacuations were triggered north of Highway 1 and east of the Slate Lake area. Lake Country Emergency Management evacuated 159 dwellings. The fire continues to threaten cabins, homes and recreational areas, according to the report.
The cloud was no longer visible Tuesday, but smoke blanketed many parts of the Iron Range, which saw pockets of drizzle earlier in the day. The Forest Service’s Tuesday update said crews are “expecting more favorable weather and less active fire conditions for the next few days.”
Many evacuees have found shelter with friends and relatives, said Rod Winters, shelter manager with the American Red Cross, northern region. However, “if people need shelter, we are here,” he said of the Babbitt location.
A shelter had previously been established in Finland, south of Isabella. Winters said he expected a few of the evacuees from there “will follow us here.”
Lake County Sheriff’s office evacuation orders remain in effect for McDougal Lake, Sand Lake, the Highway 2 corridor, and north of Highway 1 in the vicinity of East and West Chub lakes, Jackpot, Slate Lake and the Mitawan Lake Road area.
Firefighters returned Tuesday, as conditions and safety allowed, to areas impacted by the fire Monday to continue to protect structures. Crews with heavy equipment were expected to reinforce the southern portion of the fireline as an anchor point, as well as the Highway 1 and County Highway 2 corridors, according to the Forest Service.
Tuesday, a registration table was set up outside the gym in the Babbitt Municipal Center, and volunteers were ready to begin putting up cots and setting out blankets.
The temporary shelter is a place where evacuees can “get a couple hours of rest” while finding elsewhere to stay, or where individuals can shelter for a longer period of time, Winters said.
It will be staffed by the Red Cross 24-7, he said. The shelter will have a nurse on-site, at least part of the time, and offer health services, he added.
Winters said the gym could house as many as 100 people, with the allotted 60 square feet of space per person.
Evacuees are encouraged, but not required, to wear masks to prevent the spread of COVID. Masks and sanitizing supplies are available.
“Historically, we haven’t had to shelter a lot in this area,” Winters noted. Volunteers with the northland chapter, which serves much of northern Minnesota, are usually deployed to other parts of the country. Providing shelter services locally has made the effort “more personal,” he said.
“This is a first for us,” Hoheisel said. “It happened really fast,” she said regarding the Red Cross and Forest Service moving into town. “It’s changing hour to hour.”
Fire restrictions are in place for Cook and Lake Counties and northern St. Louis County.
Hoheisel said she has received many calls from people asking how to help.
The Red Cross has blankets and bottled water and is not in need of supplies currently, Winters said, adding that the best way to help is to donate monetarily to the northern Minnesota chapter. The Red Cross often works with area churches when in need of items, he said.
“Babbitt is a small, close-knit community,” Hoheisel. “We will do whatever we can to help.”
For information regarding evacuations, contact Lake County Emergency Management at 773-844-6449. To register for emergency text alerts and calls from Lake County, visit: https://www.co.lake.mn.us/emergency-management/. The Babbitt Red Cross shelter manager can be reached at 425-677-5776.
