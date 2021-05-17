Authorities used a drone and dog to track down a Hibbing man who escaped from the Northeast Regional Corrections Center on Sunday afternoon, officials said.
Nearly eight hours into the search, law enforcement found and arrested 48-year-old Jesse James Crabtree at about 10:15 p.m. on Sunday in a swamp in Industrial Township, according to a St. Louis County news release on Monday. Officers had received a tip from people in the township saying that a person was on their property west of the corrections center.
Officers booked Crabtree an hour later in the county jail in Duluth. As of Monday, the jail roster showed that Crabtree was being held on a felony charge of escaping from custody without bail.
Officials at NERCC did not immediately respond to phone calls.
According to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, county deputies and rescue squad members joined Hermantown police officers at about 2:30 p.m. on Sunday in responding to NERCC “for a report of an inmate that walked away from the facility.”
Officers used a K9 officer from Hermantown and a drone to try and find Crabtree in the area.
“It is believed that Crabtree had contacted someone to pick him up, prior to fleeing from NERCC,” sheriff’s deputies said at the time in a news release asking for people with information to call 911. “During the search for Crabtree, numerous residents in the area of NERCC were notified by Sheriff's Deputies about Crabtree walking away from NERCC.”
