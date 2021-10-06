HIBBING — Hibbing author Pat McGauley has published his 15th novel in the Moran family series of stories covering more than a century.
“The Final Chapter’’ is the title of the author’s most recent as well as the last of Father Mickey episodes.
“If you’ve read any of the Mickey stories of seven books, this one is a must,’’ McGauley said. “For the first time ever, I’ve told the last Mickey story in a first person format so I could try to actually live in the priest’s shoes.’’
Because of COVID-19, McGauley did not have any public signings in 2020, but hopes to have several this fall.
His first event will be at the BlueBerry Fields Boutique (1818 E. Third Ave.) on Oct. 9 from 1-3 p.m. For his calendar of events and more, go to patmcgauley.com.
McGauley is also hoping to have another new novel on the market by the end of this year.
