AURORA — An Aurora man was killed Saturday in a one-vehicle accident on I-35 just north of Willow River in Pine County. He was identified as Antonio Jackson, 56.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol website, the crash happened at 6:58 p.m. in the northbound lane. Jackson was driving a 2004 Volkswagen Golf northbound when it lost control and went off the road to the right, rolling multiple times.
Jackson was not wearing a seatbelt, and according to the State Patrol report, alcohol was involved. Airbags were deployed. Road conditions were dry. Besides the State Patrol, other agencies responding were the Pine County Sheriff's Office, Willow River Fire Department and LifeLink, which transported the victim to St. Mary's.
