AURORA — Donna Marie Mihelich, a 1965 graduate of Aurora-Hoyt Lakes High School, always had fond memories of her hometown Aurora.
After her death from cancer in late 2020, Mihelich's family contacted the City of Aurora and "offered to cover a project in the cemetery in memory of their beloved aunt," cemetery board member Karin Krueger told the Mesabi Tribune.
Mihelich's nephew, Paul Keltgen, and nieces Mary Mimay, Sara Gallagher and Molly Oeltjen decided to donate the majority share of the Aurora Forest Hill Cemetery street sign project, Krueger said.
The street sign project had been talked about for years and "had always been on the back burner due to funding issues," Krueger said. "Due to the generous donations from the Mihelich family, the street signs were ordered this spring and were placed in the cemetery in July. These street signs will help guide the public to the desired location they are looking for in the cemetery."
The cemetery board discussed ideas of how to name the cemetery streets and ultimately decided on choosing the original street names for the Village of Aurora back in the early to mid-1900s "with the exception of one street named after the Mihelich family," Krueger said.
The cemetery board and the City of Aurora extended thanks to the Mihelich family "for their generous contribution as well as the Aurora Public Works department for installing the signs," Krueger said. "They look great."
Cemetery board members include Bob Turk, Kent "Huffer" Dickinson, Pat Axelsen, Butch Ceglar, Richard Hess, Vince Lacer, Keith Shatava, Paul Martinetto, Talicia Honkola, Karin Krueger and Lindsey Luke.
•••
Mihelich, 73, of Bird Island, Minn., died Oct. 28, 2020, in an Olivia, Minn., hospital. Her funeral Mass was at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Bird Island with burial to be in Aurora's Forest Hill Cemetery.
She was born Dec. 2, 1946, to Fred ‘Spotty’ and Frances (Skerjance) Mihelich of Aurora. She was the youngest of three children and grew up a member of Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Aurora. After high school graduation, she attended the Eveleth Area Vocational Technical Institute and worked at Sears, Roebuck & Co.in Minneapolis before moving to Olivia, Minn., to be near her sister, Peggy, and family. She worked for 39 years at Keltgens Inc., manufacturer and distributor of tall narrow tire and wheel packages for agricultural application, retiring in 2015. Before her retirement, she moved to Bird Island where she was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, serving as a sacristan in later years.
Her obituary reads, "Donna cherished her family and many friends and loved spending time with them, especially her visits back to the Iron Range. She was cherished in return by those same friends and family, an integral part of every family event. Donna was a true inspiration to those who knew her, living with cancer with great faith, grace, and strength. It did not define her. She was a friend to all at the Carris Health Cancer Center in Willmar during her many years of doctoring there. A visit from Donna was truly an event."
She is survived by her brother Fred (Sue) Mihelich of Shoreview; brother-in-law Mike Keltgen of Olivia; and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Margaret ‘Peggy’ Keltgen.
