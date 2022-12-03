EVELETH—Jenny’s Bargain Buys has a logo that says, “If it’s in stock, we have it!” And more than likely they do, because at the shop on Eveleth’s Grant Avenue, as the website says, “You never know what you’re going to find.”

The store is owned and operated by Jenny Walters, maiden name Hall and originally from Eveleth, and her husband Sean Walters. Presently they are residents of Duluth.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments