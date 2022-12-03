EVELETH—Jenny’s Bargain Buys has a logo that says, “If it’s in stock, we have it!” And more than likely they do, because at the shop on Eveleth’s Grant Avenue, as the website says, “You never know what you’re going to find.”
The store is owned and operated by Jenny Walters, maiden name Hall and originally from Eveleth, and her husband Sean Walters. Presently they are residents of Duluth.
Over the years the building was home to Rajacich’s Market, where Dushan “Duke,” Peter and Robert Rajacich sold produce and groceries, and most recently Mary’s Morsels, a restaurant operated by Mary Sedey Baratta.
Describing her business, Jenny Walters said in an email, “I started couponing in 2011 when I was on a medical leave from my job in corporate America. Initially I thought it was just to save money on items I had been donating to our troops and found that a lot of people were looking to save money on everyday items.
“That’s when I started an email list of all the products I had gotten from couponing. One person told another told another, and it snowballed to a list of over 1,000 people. After a few years of the list, I decided to start my own Facebook group so people could see the items, and doing garage sales during the summer months. Then in January of 2022 we decided to open our first brick and mortar location since I was accumulating so many items and growing out of the space I had in our home.
“It also allowed me the opportunity to bring in three amazing ladies—Cynthia Hadrava, Tina Elg and Melissa Horoshak—to help run the day-to-day of the store and process all the amazing items the community has brought to us.”
Jenny Walters added, “My business is finding good value on everyday items and consumables. We have a couple of consignment items (trying this out) and we also accept donations/gifts of people’s unwanted items such as clothing, shoes, books, DVDs, toys, décor, etc.”
Jenny Walters wants her business to be an active part of Eveleth. “With adding the donation station this year, it is allowing us to give back to the area communities we serve. We chose not to pick one place to donate to, since there are so many people in need. So a portion of the profit from the donation station items sales gets dispersed depending on what’s going on in the area. We have donated to animal shelters, women’s shelters, area schools, PTA, cancer benefits, toy drives. Sometimes it’s cash and sometimes it’s items—it just depends on what’s the need in the area. The public’s response has been great and has gotten even better after we remodeled in August and September to make the space our own. We are looking forward to growing and hopefully adding more consignment items and expanding into online ordering in the future.”
Tinas Elg was asked what she likes about working at the shop. “I love being able to help the customers, seeing people I haven’t seen for a long time, meeting new friends and working with the public as I’m a people person,” said Elg. Her mother was the late Julia Malnar of Gilbert, a well-known “people person.” Asked what the public response has been, Elg said, “Awesome!! People love the renovations, and prices are cheaper than the stores. And I love the fact our donation station money made is donated back locally, Jenny and Sean are such giving people to the public. Love when people stop in to say hi, and of course you never know what you’re going to find, always something new!”
Cynthia Hadrava, whose mother, the late Jeana Peterson, was a popular Iron Range caterer for years, said, “I like working with the public. Donations are fun and interesting. You never know what we might receive. I enjoy meeting people. A lot of people are amazed at the variety of merchandise and how organized the store is after the remodeling in August.”
The store is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday and noon to 5 p.m. Saturday. The phone number is 218-966-9497.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.