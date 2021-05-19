Assumption School student Blayke Swanger takes part in the long jump event in Tuesday morning’s track and field day celebration in Hibbing.

Assumption School student Liam Osterhoudt launches a softball during the shot put event in Tuesday morning’s track and field day events in Hibbing.

Assumption School third graders charge off the starting line as they begin a relay race Tuesday morning as part of the school’s track and field day.

