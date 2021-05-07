Assumption Catholic School 6th graders play their roles as animals escaping the flood on Noah’s Arc Thursday. The students were taking part in the school’s annual spring musical.
Assumption Catholic School students perform a song as part of the school’s Noah’s Arc Spring musical. The school performed at the outdoor theater of the Minnesota Discovery Center to allow for safe COVID-19 distancing.
Assumption Catholic School students dressed as skunks, doves, monkeys and mice wait for their time to run down the stairs at the Minnesota Discovery Center theater and take the stage for the school’s annual spring musical.
Photos by Mark Sauer
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.