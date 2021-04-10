ELY — In a COVID-19 pandemic year that saw colleges switching to online learning, Vermilion Community College in Ely primarily stayed with face-to-face instruction.
Chris Koivisto, Interim Provost/chief academic officer, said the decision was made because the types of courses the college offers are heavily hands-on or experiential in nature.
“Therefore, these types of courses have continued in a traditional face-to-face format,’’ he told the Mesabi Tribune. “With many safety protocols in place, including social distancing requirements, masks, etc., we have successfully offered as close to a traditional college experience as we could.’’
The hands-on degrees, such as natural resource technician, wastewater treatment plant operator and more, don’t lend themselves to an online platform, according to Koivisto.
The on-campus dorms played a role, as well.
“We wanted to have every student have the opportunity to come to class face to face,’’ he said “I think it worked out pretty well. I think students want to be in class.’’
With the pandemic ongoing in the nation, Vermilion did see an enrollment drop similar to other colleges. VCC started out the 2020-21 school year last fall with 546 students. That equaled a drop of about 16 percent from the previous year.
“In particular we are down due to the loss of athletic programs for the year. We anticipate the return of athletics next fall,’’ Koivisto said.
Students continue living on campus, as well.
“We strategically reduced our housing capacity to 200 beds this year, which is down from a normal capacity of 288. Limited dorm capacity allowed for us to meet COVID restrictions.’’
How did VCC maintain the option for students to attend in a normal face-to-face classroom setting?
“To allow for in-person classes, classroom capacity changes were adopted to allow social distancing within each classroom,’’ Koivisto said. “In some instances, this has limited how many students can attend in-person. To accommodate this, some creativity was required in some classes and additional sections were added as necessary.’’
To further accommodate students, many courses have an option for students to attend synchronously via a Zoom video link, he said. “These courses were identified as hy-flex. In a hy-flex course, students have the option to attend face-to-face or remotely via a live video link. We invested in video equipment for each classroom to enable the interaction between students attending online and those at their desks. While remote attendance via a Zoom video link has benefits, many students still opted for the traditional in-class experience. So, it is important to note that all courses remained available face-to-face that would have been in a non-COVID academic year.’’ In addition, much of Vermilion’s programming and courses don’t lend themselves to an online hy-flex option, he added.
For the face-to-face classes, Vermilion did expand some labs and class sections to allow social distancing, which led to a “little bit of extra costs and planning.’’ Some courses include the hy-flex option, but all classes had an in-person option.
Regarding the decreased enrollment, cancelling sports (baseball is still playing) led to a loss of 50-60 student athletes. Some still came to campus, Koivisto said, but others didn’t because they often come from other states and would have to pay out-of-state tuition.
Speaking of courses that require labs, such as biology, students could have attended a video lecture. At the same time, the laboratory component is required. The students mostly did both in person to get that “true college experience.’’
Koivisto said VCC has “done very well’’ as far as the number of COVID quarantines with their health and safety protocols in place. Any problems have been “pretty limited.’’
Vermilion has been successful by closing the campus to the community and limiting other interactions. The college never had an influx of cases and never had to shut down this year.
The college is still taking precautions as graduation day approaches. Koivisto said the ceremony will be done virtually due to the pandemic and because the gym just isn’t big enough to have every parent attend. “That’s the safest way to do a graduation.’’
VCC is looking ahead to 2021-22, but hasn’t “loosened restrictions yet,’’ he added. However, Vermilion is planning on going back to a fairly normal atmosphere in the fall.
Koivisto reiterated that face-to-face learning is ongoing now, but in the fall “you might be able to have a lab partner.’’
To hopefully assure the safety of those attending Vermilion, vaccinations will be offered to the entire student body on campus, he said. Three or four faccine clinics have already been held and everyone that wanted a vaccination had the opportunity to get one.
If the pandemic does continue and a problem crops up, Koivisto said VCC will be prepared to go fully online or hy-flex if necessary. “We can flip to that, but we’re hopeful we don’t have to.’’
Maintaining face-to-face classes was appreciated by the students.
“The students that we have want to be in class. That’s the feedback we get.’’
