CHISHOLM—True Marine Corps birthday tradition was celebrated November 10 at Valentini’s in Chisholm as more than 80 Marines, widows, family and friends marked the 247th year since its founding.

Among the guests was the youngest Marine, 21-year-old Joe Larson, and the oldest, Laurie Laakso, 94, who attended with wife Betty Ann. Laakso joined the Marines just out of high school in 1946. He finished his four years in the Marines in 1950. He served at El Toro Marine Corps Air Station in California.

