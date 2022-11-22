CHISHOLM—True Marine Corps birthday tradition was celebrated November 10 at Valentini’s in Chisholm as more than 80 Marines, widows, family and friends marked the 247th year since its founding.
Among the guests was the youngest Marine, 21-year-old Joe Larson, and the oldest, Laurie Laakso, 94, who attended with wife Betty Ann. Laakso joined the Marines just out of high school in 1946. He finished his four years in the Marines in 1950. He served at El Toro Marine Corps Air Station in California.
As the highest-ranking active-duty member in attendance, Staff Sgt. Aaron Carlson had the honor of cutting the first piece of birthday cake in the traditional manner with his ceremonial sword.
The following is the history of the Marine Corps birthday ritual. John A. LeJeune,
Major General Commandant, read this proclamation on November 10, 1921—101 years ago.
The following will be read to the command on the 10th of November 1921, and it was to be read every November 10.
“On November 10, 1775, a Corps of Marines was created by a resolution of Continental Congress. Since that date many thousand men have borne the name Marine. In memory of them it is fitting that we who are Marines should commemorate the birthday of our corps by calling to mind the glories of its long and illustrious history.
1. “The record of our corps is one which will bear comparison with that of the most famous military organizations in the world’s history. During 90 of the 146 years of its existence the Marine Corps has been in action against the Nation’s foes. From the Battle of Trenton to the Argonne, Marines have won foremost honors in war, and in the long eras of tranquility at home, generation after generation of Marines have grown gray in war in both hemispheres and in every corner of the seven seas, that our country and its citizens might enjoy peace and security.
2. “In every battle and skirmish since the birth of our corps, Marines have acquitted themselves with the greatest distinction, winning new honors on each occasion until the term Marine has come to signify all that is highest in military efficiency and soldierly virtue.
3. “This high name of distinction and soldierly repute we who are Marines today have received from those who preceded us in the corps. With it we have also received from them the eternal spirit which has animated our corps from generation to generation and has been the distinguishing mark of the Marines in every age. So long as that spirit continues to flourish Marines will be found equal to every emergency in the future as they have been in the past, and the men of our Nation will regard us as worthy successors to the long line of illustrious men who have served as ‘Soldiers of the Sea’ since the founding of the Corps.”
The celebrations were formalized and standardized in 1952, outlining the cake cutting ceremony, which would enter the Marine Drill Manual in 1956. By tradition, the first slice of cake is given to the oldest Marine present, who in turn hands it off to the youngest Marine present, symbolizing the old and experienced Marines passing their knowledge to the new generation of Marines.
