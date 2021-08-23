Northeastern Minnesota loggers have responded to help battle the growing Greenwood Fire.
A group of logging operations are cutting fire lines and expanding right-of-ways to help firefighters with the large fire near Isabella.
“We’re trying,” Greg Tibbets a logger from Finland said. “We have logging operations out here and we have dozers. There’s quite a few (loggers) here.”
Loggers from Isabella, Grand Marais, and Ely have joined in helping firefighting efforts, Tibbets said.
Tibbets was at his cabin near Isabella when the wildfire broke out, he said.
“I actually talked to the feds when the fire broke out,” Tibbets said. “I told them we were available and they contacted us after the fact. Once things got started, the feds reached out to loggers.”
Area loggers have assisted with other major northeastern Minnesota wildfires, Tibbets said.
“We’re paid to do it,” he said. “It’s not volunteer work.”
The 8,862-acre fire on Monday was expected to cross State Highway 1 near the intersection with Lake County Highway 2.
It also moved northeast into the McDougal Lake area.
As of Monday afternoon, the fire was zero percent contained.
New evacuations were underway from Deep Lake Road east to Little Isabella Road, including Mitiwan/Grouse/Kitigan Lake areas.
A Red Cross evacuation center has been relocated to the Babbitt Municipal Center.
Smoke from the fire was visible Monday from the city of Babbitt and as far west as Lake Vermilion.
“It’s not good,” Tibbets said of the fire.
