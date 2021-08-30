HIBBING — The Hibbing Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating a late Sunday night house fire in Hibbing, according to The Northland Fire Wire.
Firefighters were dispatched around 11:45 p.m to the 3800 block of 2nd Avenue East. Hibbing fire said the blaze was contained to one room and its contents.
The house had smoke damage throughout. No injuries were reported.
The Chisholm, Keewatin, and Virginia fire departments also responded.
---
Crews fight fire at United Taconite plant in Forbes
Multiple fire departments were paged early Saturday to a report of a fire at the United Taconite plant in Forbes, according to The Northland Fire Wire.
The fire was called in shortly after 1:30 a.m. in the crusher building. Arriving crews reported an active fire in the building with a conveyor belt involved. Later, a fire was discovered in the fines building. A conveyor belt was also involved in that fire. No injuries were reported.
Firefighters from McDavitt, Virginia, Cherry, Clinton, Fayal, Central Lakes, and Hibbing were on the scene.
---
Fire damages Mountain Iron home
MOUNTAIN IRON — Mountain Iron, Virginia, Fayal Township and Pike-Sandy-Britt firefighters were dispatched early Saturday morning to a house fire in Mountain Iron.
The fire was reported around 5 a.m. in the 5700 block of Mesabi Avenue.
The fire was contained to one room. The residents and two dogs were able to safely evacuate. No injuries were reported. The cause is under investigation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.