IRON RANGE—Roll out the welcome wagon—there are new neighbors in town. Well, that’s essentially what will happen in three local communities Thursday.
Iron Range newcomers will be welcomed to their new home during free “Welcome to the Range” community dinners set in Biwabik, Hibbing and Virginia.
The gatherings are a chance for people who have recently moved into the area to learn about the Range and connect with community representatives, including city and school officials, chamber staff and local businesses.
A similar dinner was held last April in Hibbing and was a great success, with more than 40 attendees, said Iron Range Tourism Executive Director Beth Pierce.
“Food is a great way to bring people together,” she said. “We are losing population. Making People feel welcome is key to survival for small towns.”
The events are hosted by the East Range Joint Powers Board, Biwabik Civic Association, the chambers of commerce in Aurora and Hoyt Lakes, the Hibbing Area Chamber of Commerce, the Laurentian Chamber of Commerce and ReVive Virginia.
Iron Range Tourism, which serves communities from Hibbing to Hoyt Lakes, provided small grants to help fund each of the events, thanks to an anonymous sponsorship, Pierce said.
• 5 p.m. at the Hibbing Memorial Building, 400 E. 23rd St. The Hibbing Historical Society Museum, also located there, will be open for free tours. Register by calling 218-262-3895.
• 5:30 p.m. at Biwabik Pavilion, 100 Fifth Ave. N. Register by calling 218-481-7737.
New residents are asked to attend the event closest to them.
Pierce said if sponsorships are available and community groups are willing to step up, the dinners could be held more than once a year. But the goal is to hold them annually.
“This is a great opportunity for the East Range Joint Powers Board to act upon one of our strategic directions—to promote the East Range to attract and retain businesses,” said Miriam Kero, consulting staff for the ERJPB. “We heard that Hibbing’s new resident dinner last year was a great success. We are hoping for the same.”
“We’re really excited to see these welcoming events happening across the region,” Pierce added. “Whether we’re thinking about bringing visitors or new residents to the region, being welcoming and helping people connect to our communities is the key to our success.”
Shelly Hanson, president of the Hibbing Area Chamber of Commerce, agreed.
“As a chamber working with our business community to draw a qualified workforce to our community, this event is part of the equation to showcase Hibbing and the surrounding area as a place to call home,” she said.
“It’s a great way to welcome new people to the area and show what amenities and job offerings we have.”
