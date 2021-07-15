Aramark workers strike in Hibbing

HIBBING – The Teamsters Local 346 union called its third day of strike in a week on Thursday, sending about two dozen workers at the Aramark Uniform Services off the job after 10 months of negotiations over salary increases and what it considers overtime issues and unsafe labor practices.
An Aramark spokesperson said there were no immediate disruptions, and the company had a contingency plan to continue its services.
The Local president, Zak Radzak, who led the strike outside of the Aramark building, said nearly half of the 40 unionized workers here resigned in recent weeks over management and wages. “They took jobs in the Hibbing area that pay less,” he said during interviews with the Mesabi Tribune.
As Radzak told recent events, Aramark offered a nickel raise to full-time employees earning a starting wage of $11.15 per hour. After a failed series of back-and-forth, the union held a preliminary vote to strike. In response, the company hired temporary workers to replace them at $16 hourly. “We have people that have been here for 17 years who make $2 less per hour than the temps,” he said. The company’s actions were “pure retaliation” against the workers for unionizing one year ago.
This past Tuesday, the union voted to strike and most workers immediately took to the street, while two of them - one who voted and another who stayed out of the process - chose to cross the picket line.
In addition to wage increases, Radzak said the union also asked the company to fix overtime issues. Apparently, the employees work 40 hours per week but it’s not uncommon for them to have irregular schedules. They can work four hours one day, and 12 to 14 hours the next. “Aramark is playing the shell game to make sure they don’t work over 40 hours,” he said. “We’re pushing hard to get overtime after eight hours a day.”
Also, Radzak said laundry has been piling up inside the building--an issue he considers a fire hazard. “They’ve been so short-handed the past year, the laundry is piled up to the ceiling, covering fire extinguishers, egresses and walkways,” he said.
Workers stood in unison these past days across the street from the company building at 519 East 19th St. in downtown Hibbing. Among those on the picket, Ben Schoeben said that after nearly four years with the company in the warehouse, he’s making less than temporary workers.
Ashley Rud, an employee for four years, responsible for preparing hospital supplies, attended a picket holding a sign that read, “ULP Aramark On Strike Local 346 I.B. Teamsters.”
“They overwork us,” Rud said of the company.
The workers have gained support from passing motorists who honk their horns and other community members who have dropped off donuts, pop and water to them.
The Philadelphia-headquartered company on Thursday sent an email stating its “regret that the union and the employees have made the decision to strike” in Hibbing.
“The company intends to continue negotiating over the issues in good faith with the goal of reaching a settlement that works for everyone,” Aramark spokesperson Chris Collum added in the statement. “We have contingency plans in place to ensure that services are not interrupted during this job action.”
Radzak said he hopes the union reaches an agreement with the company to get the workers back on the job. But the workers, he added, are willing to put in the time on the picket if needed.
