VIRGINIA—The paintings of artist Adam Swanson are being featured at The Lyric Center Gallery through April.
A reception welcoming Swanson will be held 5-7 p.m. Saturday, April 8, after he teaches a beginner’s acrylic painting class.
The class is filling up fast. Reserve a spot by April 3 on the Lyric’s website. Lindsey Bergan, the Lyric’s operations manager, said, “You may be a fan of his work on social media, have appreciated any of his dozens of murals across the state (including Chisholm) or observed his paintings hanging on gallery walls in places like Duluth, Minneapolis, and Wisconsin (among many projects across the globe such as South Africa, Turkey and Antarctica). Now you can see his collection right here on the Iron Range through April in historic downtown Virginia’s Lyric Center for the Arts.”
Swanson said in a news release, “I am a painter and muralist fascinated by the way science fiction suggests a future for humanity transformed by major environmental changes and technological innovations. My invented landscapes ask viewers to consider unfamiliar places, such as the lines between true false, fiction and documentation, natural growth and urban development. I plant wild animals and scientific equipment to create poignant and sometimes humorous tensions between humans and the natural world.”
His work has been exhibited at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology Visual Arts Center in Cambridge, Massachusetts; Walker Art Center in Minneapolis, Herbert Johnson Museum of Art at Cornell University in Ithaca, New York; the South Pole Station in Antarctica, Växjö Konsthall (Museum of Modern Art) in Växjö, Sweden, and Karatay University in Konya, Turkey.
Swanson said, “I’ve always had a strong interest in photography and film, so the compositions of my paintings are based on photographs and experience. My studio is filled with my snapshots of landscapes, machinery, and animals. I select, recompose, and paint the most interesting details so that my paintings may be comprised of more than a dozen study images.”
Bergan said, “Adam Swanson is a fantastic storyteller that captures the beauty and mystery of our natural world through his bright and expressive paintings. We are very honored to showcase a collection of his works for this year’s ‘Spring Awakening’!”
The Lyric Center Gallery is open Thursdays from 11-6, Fridays from 11:30-3 and Saturdays from 11-3. Swanson’s work will be featured from April 6-29 with 12 pieces available for viewing and purchase. Also on Thursdays, please join them during the Downtown Virginia Arts, All Ages Open Art Club and late evening events sponsored by Revive Virginia.
One can find out more information at adamswanson.com.
