VIRGINIA — Teresa Appelwick is looking forward to getting back to her hometown later this month.
The 2003 Virginia High School graduate was recently selected as the new Laurentian Chamber of Commerce president and CEO and will start her duties Aug. 17.
“I think it’s a great opportunity to work with what I’m good at’’ and a great opportunity to get back to the Iron Range, Appelwick said in a telephone interview. Appelwick joins the organization after most recently serving as the director of operations for the Great Falls (Montana) Area Chamber of Commerce.
Appelwick, whose parents still live on the Range, has been in Minnesota quite a bit the last couple years with her family and decided to go for the job once it came open.
“It’s just a good opportunity for us to be back,’’ she said.
As far as what Appelwick brings to the table, she said she’s “really good at sourcing and problem solving. I like to work well within the community.’’
“I bring a spirit of ‘Just do this.’ Let’s get it done. We want to work together and collaborate.’’
“Teresa’s passion and commitment to the Iron Range shined throughout the selection process,” said Laurentian Chamber Board Chair Arik Forsman. “This is an exciting time for the Quad Cities as we anticipate the opening of the new Iron Trail Motors Event Center, Rock Ridge schools, and Laurentian Chamber headquarters. Teresa is the right leader at the right time for the Laurentian Chamber as we seek to capitalize on an unprecedented level of collaboration and momentum to drive businesses and communities forward in northern Minnesota.”
Forsman said Appelwick will be charged with promoting business and serving Laurentian Chamber members through education, outreach, and advocacy in the Quad Cities area. Plans for her tenure include a focus on collaborating with other regional partners to advance business development, retention, and expansion across all sizes of businesses and types of industries, as well as playing a critical role in continuing to enhance community and member collaboration across municipal boundaries.
Besides working for the Great Falls Chamber, Appelwick has worked in media and public relations, healthcare, and serving in the U.S. Air Force and on a number of volunteer boards and committees.
She believes her time away from the area working with many others in different industries has let her see new ways to collaborate.
“I think that gives me hope to spread a little bit of that back home. I want to foster a spirit of collaboration.’’
Appelwick is still working on specific goals for the area and wants to first get her feet wet and get established in the community.
“I’m really looking forward to learning about different business sectors,’’ she said. “Creating a healthy business environment is necessary for a thriving community in every way.’’
Appelwick went on to say she supports all business from major industries down to smaller firms.
“I support mining. Mining certainly provided a wonderful way of life for me growing up.’’ At the same time, “small businesses really need a strong voice. We have an opportunity to embrace who we are outside of mining.’’
Appelwick will also be supporting tourism, which provides an opportunity to those visiting the area. “They are spending so much of their time here. We shouldn’t ignore them. … Yes, I plan on touting what Iron Range tourism is doing and mining can be a great neighbor and partner in that.’’
Two major investments in the area are also worth touting, she said about the new Rock Ridge public schools construction and the building of the new Iron Trail Motors Event Center in Virginia.
“I think that the combined schools show an excellent spirit of collaboration,’’ Appelwick said. “It is really important that we show our students that they are worth these kinds of investments.’’
She is also looking forward to the Laurentian Chamber gala, which will be held at the new event center. “It’s going to be a great way to showcase the events center.’’
Both projects show just how much opportunity there is in the area.
“We can both honor our heritage and usher in a renewed community spirit. I’m looking forward to the Laurentian Chamber being the champion for the Quad Cities and surrounding area.’’
The Laurentian Chamber of Commerce represents the Quad Cities of Eveleth, Gilbert, Mountain Iron, and Virginia, Minnesota, as well as surrounding business communities on the Iron Range.
