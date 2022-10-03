Appeals court upholds Mesabi Metallics ruling

The Minnesota Court of Appeals has affirmed a district court ruling that upheld a Minnesota Department of Natural Resources decision to terminate Mesabi Metallics' mineral leases on state land at the site of the Mesabi Metallics project near Nashwauk.
The court in a 31-page opinion on Monday rendered its decision.
The appeals court said Mesabi Metallics' failure to satisfy conditions of a 2020 master lease agreement amendment gave the DNR the right in March 2022 to terminate the leases.
Because Mesabi Metallics failed to satisfy a condition in the master lease amendment that required the company to have $200 million advanced and deposited in its corporate bank account in the United States for the project by May 1, 2021, the amendment did not become effective and the DNR was authorized to terminate the leases, the court said.
The appeals court also said Mesabi Metallics' allegations that the DNR failed to satisfy its obligations under the 2020 amendment are without merit given the language of the amendment.
The court decision drew praise from Iron Range legislators.
“I'm very pleased with this,” Rep. Julie Sandstede of Hibbing said. “There was nothing in it that was surprising. I suspect Mesabi Metallics may try to take it to the (Minnesota) Supreme Court, but I think they've already shown that they've used up all their chances.”
“Today's ruling validates the truth we all knew about a company that over and over again failed northern Minnesota,” Rep. Dave Lislegard of Aurora said. “Instead of creating new jobs and economic opportunities, all the Essar Steel and Mesabi Metallics debacles brought to our region were years of broken promises, unnecessary litigation, false starts, and false hope.”
It's time to start anew, Lislegard said.
“Thankfully, the time of disappointment appears to be over and we can soon turn to a new chapter,” Lislegard said. “It's now imperative that the state of Minnesota work with a proven and trusted company that has demonstrated a commitment to our region – through its actions, not words. I believe there is only one viable company that will utilize the state mineral resources near Nashwauk to the benefit of our mining region.”
Sandstede said she hopes the state will award the leases to Cleveland-Cliffs, Inc.
Hibbing Taconite Co, majority owned by Cleveland-Cliffs, is running out of crude ore.
“I hope it's Cliffs,” Sandstede said. “They have the expertise and wherewithal to do so. We know he (Cliffs' President and Chief executive Officer Lourenco Goncalves) knows what he's doing and his employees like him. It's been a good thing.”
Sandstede said she believes the state has the right to award the leases to whomever it chooses.
Opening it up for bids could create another “debacle, she said.
“I want to hang onto the jobs at Hibbing Taconite and this would help,” Sandstede said.
Rep. Spencer Igo of Grand Rapids said the ore at the site is an important and valuable resource.
“We're living in a time when having a domestic supply chain of natural resources is critical not only to the Range, but our nation,” Igo said. “It's now more important than ever that the state of Minnesota and its agencies for the communities and the people find the right partner to add a value-added investment in mining that will provide jobs and security for the region.”
Igo called on the state to act without delay.
“We need to work together to find a speedy solution to keep the men and women of the Iron Range working and to provide the best steel in the world,” Igo said.
In March, the DNR terminated Mesabi Metallics mineral leases on 2,664.34 acres of state land at the site, claiming Mesabi Metallics failed to meet the terms of the 2020 master lease agreement amendment.
Mesabi Metallics in a statement Monday said it has consistently argued that termination of the leases was premature and that the original decision of the district court did not allow for all relevant facts and circumstances to be properly investigated.
However, the company said it respects the Court of Appeals decision.
“As we have only received the judgment, we will be reviewing the determination and discussing the same with our legal advisers including a possible appear to the Minnesota Supreme Court,” Larry Sutherland, Mesabi Metallics president and chief operating officer said in statement. “Notwithstanding today's developments, Mesabi Metallics remains absolutely committed to the Nashwauk mine and pellet facility.”
Mesabi Metallics said it owns or effectively 61 percent of the mineral resources that form part of the Nashwauk pellet plant project.
Sutherland said the company in recent months has engaged local contractors with a goal of letting key construction projects in late 2022.
It's also working to raise additional capital for the project, Sutherland said.
The DNR on Monday said the court concluded that the DNR was fully within its rights to terminate Mesabi Metallic's leases.
“Today's decision by the Minnesota Court of Appeals moves the DNR one step closer to finding a credible miner to develop the state ore that was formerly held by Mesabi Metallics,” Jess Richards, DNR Division of Lands and Minerals assistant director said in a statement. “Once the Court of Appeals has entered an official judgment, the DNR will carefully evaluate options for future development of the state ore to bring royalty revenues to the local communities and other beneficiaries. The state minerals near Nashwauk remain some of the most valuable iron ore resources in Minnesota. The DNR is committed to finding the best path forward for development of these resources.”
The site contains some of the best iron ore remaining on Minnesota's Iron Range.
Cleveland-Cliffs already holds approximately 3,800 acres in leases at the Mesabi Metallics project site.
United States Steel Corp.'s Keetac plant in Keewatin is also nearby.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.