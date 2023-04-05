The winter that won’t seem to quit, is back again.
A spring storm that the National Weather Service in Duluth calls “messy” and “potent” hit the northland Tuesday afternoon.
Northern St. Louis and Itasca counties, along with Koochiching County, is forecast to receive five to 15 inches of snow and 30-45 mile per hour winds, with the highest snow totals to the northwest.
Across the Iron Range, a transition to a wintry mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain was forecast to blanket most of the area into this morning.
Four to six inches of snow was forecast across the Iron Range, according to the National Weather Service.
Thunder, thundersnow and thundersleet are also possible.
Winds are expected to be very high for the Iron Range and Brainerd Lakes area with gusts of 30 to 45 miles per hour and 45 to 60 miles per hour near Lake Superior.
It’s already been a tough winter for snowplow drivers, but the variety of precipitation with this storm is especially challenging, Margie Nelson, Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) District 1 public affairs coordinator said.
“It’s been a long winter for us, for sure,” Nelson said. “One of the challenges with this storm is the variety of types of precipitation with snow, sleet and freezing rain. It’s going to be a pretty significant storm.”
Snow-packed roads, ice on roadways and the combination of sleet and snow means road crews will have to tackle all kinds of conditions, Nelson said.
MnDOT snowplow crews will be working 24/7 on split shifts throughout the storm, Nelson said.
While an April snowstorm isn’t unusual in northeastern Minnesota, the combination of snow, sleet and freezing rain could make for difficult travel, especially down the I-35 corridor, according to the National Weather Service.
“There’s an ice warning for up to a quarter inch of ice for Pine County,” Nathan Lynum, a National Weather Service meteorologist in Duluth said. “It’s the deep injection of southerly air that’s creating the flow aloft.”
Roughly a tenth of inch of ice could also form as freezing rain mixes in with the snow overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning, Lynum said.
An ice advisory was issued for Douglas, Bayfield, Ashland and Iron County in northwest Wisconsin with pure freezing rain expected overnight.
It’s been a long and snowy winter across the northland.
Duluth’s snowfall total for the year was at 129.0 inches as of Sunday.
Duluth’s all-time record is 135.4 inches in 1995-1996.
Bayfield, Wis. has set a new snowfall record with 158.7 inches as of March 31.
And Brainerd, with 76.1 inches as of Sunday, is closing in on its all-time record of 80.6 inches set in 1996-1997.
Yet, there’s good news ahead.
Some of the warmest temperatures since November are expected late this weekend into early next week, according to the National Weather Service.
Temperatures in the region could get into the 50s and 60s, jump starting snow melt, but also lead to flooding possibilities.
