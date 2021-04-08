Another rainy day

Raindrops stir up the surface of Silver Lake in Virginia Thursday afternoon as a pair of mallard ducks float in the recently ice free water. Rain is expected to continue through Friday with colder temperatures and possibly snow early next week.

 Mark Sauer

Raindrops stir up the surface of Silver Lake in Virginia Thursday afternoon as a pair of mallard ducks float in the recently ice free water. Rain is expected to continue through Friday with colder temperatures and possibly snow early next week.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments