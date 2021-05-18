Olcott Park was filled with families and music Tuesday afternoon as Marquette Catholic School moved their annual spring program outside.
Marquette Catholic School third and fourth graders take the Olcott Park band stand stage Tuesday afternoon to perform their annual spring musical in an outdoor location.
Marquette Catholic School pre-kindergarten students perform for their parents during an outdoor spring program Tuesday held in Olcott Park in Virginia.
Members of the Marquette Catholic School junior high band perform in public for the very first time Tuesday afternoon during the school’s spring musical held in Olcott Park in Virginia. The school offered classes past 6th grade for the first time this year.
Photos by Mark Sauer
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.