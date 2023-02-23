VIRGINIA—There will be a mock oil spill to clean up, a locked room to escape, and other pursuits this weekend for area high school girls to strive to resolve via creativity and problem-solving—two of the major skills of the engineering field.
This year’s Iron Range Engineering program’s #Night—a yearly event for females in grades nine to 12 interested in learning more about the many types of engineering—is set for this weekend at the IRE/Minnesota North College—Mesabi campus in Virginia.
The “hashtag night” launched several years ago, but for the last few was held online because of the pandemic.
It was still a good experience, “but not as impactful” without in-person interactions and activities, said Katy Ulseth, an engineering instructor for first- and second-year students at IRE, which is part of Minnesota State University, Mankato.
More than 60 girls from 18 area high schools are registered, and 15 industry volunteers are set to participate in the free event, which begins on Friday and runs into Saturday, with students staying overnight on the campus.
This year’s theme is: #EngineersForEarth, highlighting the environmental aspects of engineering, thus the mock oil spill activity, which will challenge the students to figure out the most proactive and environmental cleanup methods, Ulseth said.
“Now that it is back on campus, we hope to make it an awesome event that will make an impact on the future of some of these wonderful women in northern Minnesota,” she said.
“There are many misconceptions about engineering,” Ulseth noted. She tells her students engineering can ultimately be defined as “using creativity and innovation to solve a problem and make the world a better place.”
The #Night events, which started eight years ago, are designed “to inspire and empower the young women of northern Minnesota to explore the diverse field of engineering as a pathway to making a difference in their own communities.”
The program is an opportunity for girls to connect—in particular—to women in the engineering professions, as well as to current engineering students and peers who share an interest in STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art, and mathematics).
It’s also a chance for female high schoolers to explore the many types of engineering fields, such as biomedical, aerospace, and environmental.
The #Night has truly opened the eyes of some students to the field, Ulseth said.
“Some of my students attended as high school students,” she said. “It’s a great way to learn about engineering and see if it is the career pathway for you in a fun, learning, supportive environment.”
The program aims to provide girls with a “fun” and “inclusive” experience, she noted, with activities not only focused on engineering and STEAM, but on the health of the “whole person.”
Students will be placed in smaller groups rotating to various stations Friday evening, including an escape room where they will use STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) skills to try as a team to find their way out of the scenario. There will also be a question and answer session with women in the engineering industry, where girls can ask such things as how they got into the field, what they enjoy about engineering, and what it is like to be in a still male-dominated industry, Ulseth said.
Other activities throughout the #EngineersForEarth #Night include a photo booth, Nerf gun dodgeball, a Friday night movie with snacks, an art project, and Saturday yoga, with a meditation session during which students can work on breathing exercises and visualize future goals. Dinner, breakfast, a take-home lunch, goodie bags and lots of snacks, including ice cream, are included in the IRE-sponsored event.
Also on Saturday, participants will hear from the keynote speaker, Dr. Darcie Christensen, an assistant professor at IRE, originally from northern Utah. She received all three of her degrees from Utah State University: A bachelor’s in Biological Engineering, a master’s in Environmental Engineering, and a Ph.D. in Engineering Education.
Christiansen said she is “passionate about mentoring, especially in the realm of helping peers connect and support one another.”
The #Night is “fast-paced” with “a lot of fun and laughter and friends made,” Ulseth said.
“We are excited and passionate about engineering and we want to share that excitement with high school students. It should be a fun time.”
