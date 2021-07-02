Angel Fund receives grant funds

The Eveleth Community Foundation (ECF) Fund has granted nearly $12,000 to nonprofit organizations serving the Eveleth community during its recently completed 2021 grant round. A portion of that distribution went to Angel Fund, an all-volunteer nonprofit committed to providing financial assistance to Northeastern Minnesota residents facing cancer for expenses not covered by medical insurance. The $4,000 in grant funds will go directly to Eveleth residents battling cancer. Pictured here (from left) are ECF Advisory Board Chair Jon Hoel and Vice-Chair Alex Peritz granting a check to Angel Fund President Kelly Grinsteinner and Secretary Kari Kilen. To learn more, apply or donate to Angel Fund, see angelfundrange.org. Donors interested in learning more about the ECF and how it may assist them with their charitable interests should contact an ECF Advisory Board member or visit evelethcommunityfoundation.org.

 Submitted photo

