HIBBING — The Angel Fund Board of Directors is seeking new members!

We want someone who will commit to:

• Attending two meetings a month

• Planning and participating in two to three annual fundraising events

• Participating in electronic voting

• Is willing to serve a minimum two-year term

• And has a passion, drive and energy to assist those battling cancer

Please indicate your interest in being part of this working board by messaging us on Facebook or emailing us at info@angelfundrange.org, and we will send you the application.

DEADLINE for applications is FRIDAY, Oct. 22.

Learn more on our website at www.angelfundrange.org, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/angelfundrange or by calling 218-262-9929.

