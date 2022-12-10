HIBBING—When members of the Lincoln Elementary PTO came up with the idea for the holiday themed “Deck the Halls” event last year, the goal was to bring the community together in a positive way after a long 2020.
And it was planned as a one year deal.
However, the event—which featured the halls of Lincoln decorated from top to bottom with lights and Christmas decorations by PTO members, staff and Lincoln students—was so popular, those behind the original incarnation decided to do it again.
Deck the Halls 2022 is set for 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Lincoln, with a special senior citizens hour from 3 to 4 p.m.
The “indoor winter wonderland walk,” as it is being described by organizers, is free to the public and will feature decorations, dinner options, concessions, a “Stuff the Squad” snack donation, 5th and 6th grade carolers, Santa’s Petting Zoo, and surprise guests.
“Going into Deck the Halls last year, there was no intention to do another. However, seeing the magic flow through Lincoln Elementary the night of, it was quite clear we could make a go of it again,” said 5th grade teacher Alexandra Stene, who is serving as the Deck the Halls Chair and Lincoln PTO president this year. “As Mr. (Robert) Bestul (Lincoln principal) walked through last year, his exact words to me were ‘we might have to do this for two nights next year.’ Sorry Mr. Bestul, it’s only one night again this year.”
Stene said officials at the school estimated nearly 1,000 people came through Deck the Halls last December.
“It was a phenomenal success. Our school administration received so many positive phone calls and emails over the course of the last year and how well-received the event was. It was one of the best events we’ve ever had,” she said. “It’s a magical time of the year and that will be abundantly clear as you walk through the halls of Lincoln Elementary. Connect with friends, families, students, teachers, and staff. It’s going to be a wonderful night filled with cheer and dazzled hallways.”
This year, things will be a little bigger, better and brighter.
Stene said Lincoln teachers, staff, and students will take charge of decorating their spaces throughout the school and many people stepped up to volunteer including Jen Toewe, Jeri Ann Gabardi, Hillarie Glad, Sueanne Reckmeyer, Tiffani Clark, Cassie Liubakka, Jessica Whitney, Cynthia Marturano, Mary Sterle, Nicole Rice, and Brittany Smith.
“It’s a lot of work. I don’t think anyone that comes through will truly understand the thoughtfulness, the planning, the work, energy, and time that all of our teachers and students put in for this event. It certainly takes a special group of people to be able to come together and pull something like this off,” Stene said. “We’ve got that at Lincoln. Having support from our principals and superintendent is key to this event too! So, after all this hard work are the kids still excited? Absolutely! They ambitiously decorate and are so proud of what they have afterwards. They can’t wait to show the public what they’ve been working so hard towards.”
Besides brand new displays and the addition of new features including elementary carolers, concessions, and the snack drive, Stene said organizers are most excited about a new partnership with Hibbing Area Age to Age.
To try and provide a safe, low-key environment for senior citizens of the area, they are opening the doors for a special session between the hours of 3 and 4 p.m. and Age to Age will be providing a special treat for those that participate during that hour.
Stene said last year organizers reached out to a few local businesses to support the event and got some response. Their sponsorships covered our costs for what was purchased, but in the end the PTO footed most of the bill.
The group was a little more aggressive this year in asking for sponsorships from the community. “We have been highlighting businesses on our Facebook page every day to bring attention to those community businesses that have helped us out this year. We also allotted money for teachers this year so they weren’t purchasing anything out of their own pockets. We know many teachers did this last year,” she said. “We have also received many donations from community members and United Way. A lot of the trees you will see the night of were donated from United Way.”
This year they hope to bring in some money through concessions. Any money raised helps to pay for snacks for students, field trips for classrooms, special opportunities throughout the year, family fun nights, popcorn Fridays, Accelerated Reader rewards, providing equipment for recess, and other things.
Besides bringing the community together, Stene said having events like Deck the Halls is important for the Lincoln students.
“It’s amazing to see teamwork and collaboration among students as they are thinking, creating, and decorating. Just the other day as I was walking through, two students were using a ruler to measure the length of the lockers and comparing that to the paper they needed to use to figure out which way would be the best to cut to get the most. They were critically thinking, and probably didn’t realize they were. Their teacher responded by saying, ‘nice job applying your math skills to figure this out.’ It brought tears to my eyes,” Stene said. “These are real-world opportunities that we are affording our kids. Those kids may grow up and be carpenters and it all started with decorating at school. Aside from our students, it’s a great event to bring to our community. Giving students, friends, and families a fun event to bond over and attend together, it’s holiday magic.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.