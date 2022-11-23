ORR—The gym of the old Orr School is coming to life as walk through version of an enchanted story, told in a “life-size adventure tour of lights.”

This heartwarming display is new this year and serves as a fundraiser to help provide heat for the Orr Center—a community center located in the former Orr school at 10690 Highway 53.

