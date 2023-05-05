VIRGINIA—AmeriCorps has launched a new summer service program in Minnesota for people 17 and older—and is seeking in the Virginia area two people interested in working with North St. Louis County Habitat for Humanity.

AmeriCorps is a federal agency that “brings people together to tackle the country’s most pressing challenges through national service and volunteering,” as described in a press release. “Summer Impact Corps is a great opportunity for people to make a difference this summer, while earning valuable experience and a stipend of $6,600 (plus other benefits).”

