VIRGINIA—AmeriCorps has launched a new summer service program in Minnesota for people 17 and older—and is seeking in the Virginia area two people interested in working with North St. Louis County Habitat for Humanity.
AmeriCorps is a federal agency that “brings people together to tackle the country’s most pressing challenges through national service and volunteering,” as described in a press release. “Summer Impact Corps is a great opportunity for people to make a difference this summer, while earning valuable experience and a stipend of $6,600 (plus other benefits).”
AmeriCorps members and AmeriCorps Seniors volunteers serve with organizations dedicated to the improvement of communities.
Anyone interested in becoming a Summer Impact Corps member is encouraged to visit Ampact.us/Summer and apply by May 5 to serve May 22 to August 12, or by May 17 to serve from June 5 to August 26.
AmeriCorps is a network of local, state, and national service programs that connects over 70,000 Americans each year in intensive service to meet community needs in education, the environment, public safety, health, and homeland security. AmeriCorps’ members serve with more than 2,000 non-profits, public agencies, and community organizations. As part of Summer Impact Corps, 450 Minnesotans will provide support for youth, people experiencing homelessness and local environmental projects.
“As part of Summer Impact Corps, join a movement dedicated to leadership through service,” said Program Director of Summer Impact Corps, Chue Xiong. “Throughout the summer, members will build their skills, experience community in new ways, and focus on an extraordinary mission—getting things done for Minnesota.”
Summer Impact Corps has opportunities to make a difference in 48 communities—and more than half are located in the metro area. Members agree to serve a minimum of 300 hours over 12 weeks.
While focused on strengthening their communities, members will earn a stipend of $6,600 plus an extra $1,374 for tuition or student loans. Members also qualify for free individual health insurance, student loan forbearance and interest repayment. Child care assistance is available based on income and family size.
To join, you must be at least 17 years old (some positions require 18+), be a high school graduate (or equivalent), and be willing to commit to the full summer of service. No experience is required, as training is provided.
“This is a phenomenal opportunity to earn while making a real impact this summer,” says Xiong. “If you’re looking to learn, grow and give back, Summer Impact Corps is a great fit!”
Summer Impact Corps is a seasonal program that provides critical capacity for Minnesota communities. Members support education, youth enrichment, housing and environmental organizations while developing leadership through service. The program is administered by Ampact, in partnership with ServeMinnesota, the state’s hub for AmeriCorps service.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.