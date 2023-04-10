CHISHOLM—American Legion National Commander Vincent James “Jim” Troiola of New York is planning to make a stop in Chisholm as part of a speaking tour to address issues facing veterans with local legion membership and the public.
On Tuesday, April 18, Troiola is scheduled to deliver an address on the issue of veterans suicide and The American Legion’s ‘Be The One’ Campaign, along with the importance of membership, at Valentini’s Supper Club in Chisholm. Social Hour is at 5 p.m. with a dinner at 6 p.m. and presentation to follow.
“I think that it is great for our Post,” Post 247 Commander Brad Castagneri said of Troiola’s visit to Chisholm.
This event is sponsored by Post 247 and is open to Legion members and the public. If you want to participate in the meal, the cost is $25 per person and you must make reservations by no later than Wednesday, April 12 by texting your information to 218-966-0603, or by inboxing your reservation on the American Legion Post 247 Facebook page. There is no cost to sit in on the presentation.
Troiola (pronounced TREE-ola) will address the issue of veterans suicide and The American Legion’s “Be The One” campaign. In addition, he will speak about the importance of membership.
The Number 1 issue facing the veteran community is suicide, according to statistics from the National Veteran Suicide Prevention annual report, cited on the American Legion website.
“It is estimated that between 17 and 22 veterans or service members take their lives each day,” it states on the website. “The rate of suicide for veterans is more than 50% higher than that of non-veteran adults.”
As the Global War on Terrorism continues, it is anticipated there will be more veterans facing mental health issues such as post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), it states.
The American Legion, through its Be The One campaign is activating a national platform to reduce the rate of veteran suicide with a goal of taking away stigmas associated with asking for mental health support, creating opportunity for those with mental health issues to speak freely and get the support they need. The campaign also involve providing a peer-to-peer support and resources in local communities, and deploy Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved therapeutics for veterans to identify issue and find support.With a membership of almost 2 million wartime veterans, The American Legion was founded in 1919 on the Four Pillars of a strong national security, veterans affairs, Americanism and youth programs. Legionnaires work for the betterment of their communities through nearly 13,000 posts across the nation and overseas, including 538 in Minnesota.
