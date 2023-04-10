CHISHOLM—American Legion National Commander Vincent James “Jim” Troiola of New York is planning to make a stop in Chisholm as part of a speaking tour to address issues facing veterans with local legion membership and the public.

On Tuesday, April 18, Troiola is scheduled to deliver an address on the issue of veterans suicide and The American Legion’s ‘Be The One’ Campaign, along with the importance of membership, at Valentini’s Supper Club in Chisholm. Social Hour is at 5 p.m. with a dinner at 6 p.m. and presentation to follow.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments