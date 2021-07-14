Asher and Ava Scally pet Hibbing Police K9 Chance and talk with his partner Joe Burns following a community watch party at the Memorial Building where more than 250 people watched the home town favorites win the first episode of “America’s Top Dog” and earn a chance to compete for the season championship in August.
Hibbing K9 officer Joe Burns and his partner Chase appear on the big screen set up inside the Memorial Building arena in Hibbing Tuesday evening. The Hibbing Police Department duo competed on the television show “America’s Top Dog” and won the $10,000 first prize, half of which was donated to the Hibbing Animal Shelter. The win also gives Burns and Chance the opportunity to compete in August for the season championship. A second watch party is scheduled for the community to attend.
