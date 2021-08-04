HIBBING — With the title of America’s Top Dog under their belt, Hibbing Police Officer Joe Burns and K9 Chase will continue to serve the public as a vital component of the Hibbing Police Department.
Burns and K9 Chase proved to be popular with the public on Tuesday at a National Night Out event at Bennett Park, followed by a viewing of the A&E show America’s Top Dog at the Hibbing Memorial Building.
A crowd of more than 400 people cheered the local favorites on as they won the final of America’s Top Dog, claiming the title of America’s Top Dog and $20,000 in prize money to benefit the HPD Canine Unit, and $5,000 to be donated to Range Regional Animal Rescue in Hibbing.
The prize money is in addition to $10,000 for the HPD Canine Unit and $5,000 for Range Regional Rescue resulting from the duo winning the season finale’ last month.
Overwhelmed by the show of support on Tuesday, Burns expressed appreciation for the crowd on hand at the viewing party.
“We appreciate the support — it was way more than I expected,” Burns said while smiling with K9 Chase seated at his side.
In an interview last Friday, Burns talked about the future of the HPD canine unit, and how the prize money will help fund Chase’s replacement, once Chase, a four year-old Belgian Malonous retires in a few years.
“It’s going to pay for the next K9 for our canine program and anything the dog might need at that time,” Burns said. “Just the dog and the training alone is about $17,000, then there’s the hotel fees, gas, and any equipment (including collars, harnesses and vests), you might need for the dog.”
“So, it’s quite the investment for the initial startup of the dog,” Burns added.
The HPD Canine unit is a vital part of the department, and also assists other law enforcement agencies in the region.
“I have to give kudos to Officer Burns for what he has done with our K9 program since he became the handler,” Hibbing Police Chief Estey said in an earlier interview. “I couldn’t ask for a more dedicated and hardworking officer for this position. Officer Burns truly cares about the K9 program and serving the citizens of Hibbing.”
One example of Burns and K9 Chase at work is their role in a traffic stop back in April that led to a federal indictment of two individuals for trafficking and distribution of controlled substances as described in a press release from the department in July.
Burns said K9 Chase also plays a key role in officer safety.
“When there is a suspect, he can go in before us to keep us safe,” Burns said. “He’s done that a few times now.”
There are also times when just the mere presence of K9 Chase is enough to get a suspect to surrender.
“He’s had over 50 surrenders in three years,” Burns said.
The public events on Tuesday provided an opportunity to introduce people to the K9 program at HPD.
Estey said he was “overwhelmed with excitement,” while handing out glow in the dark necklaces to people as they filed into the arena for the viewing party.
After the event, the police chief reflected on the National Night Out and viewing party, saying, “It was a great day all around.”
At the National Night Out and again at the viewing party on Tuesday, fans of Burns and K9 Chase lined up for photos with the duo.
Josh Carter was among the spectators for the America’s Top Dog viewing party. Carter brought nine kids to the event, who he said were excited to see Chase.
Friends and colleagues of Burns were also in attendance, showing support for the hometown law enforcement K9 team and eager to learn the outcome was a team from Range Regional Animal Rescue.
“I’m excited to see it,” Julie Colbert, assistant shelter manager, said at the finale.
•••
Range Regional Rescue, an animal shelter located near the airport on Highway 37 in Hibbing, welcomed the $5,000 donations from each round of America’s Top Dog. Like many nonprofits, the organization is recovering from its main fundraisers being canceled last year due to the pandemic, Shelter Manager Jessica Kudis, said in an earlier interview. The shelter relies on the fundraisers to cover a variety of expenses related to providing care for animals there.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.