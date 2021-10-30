One of the casualties of the pandemic was the marvelous craft shows typically held around the area. This year it is heartening to see the talented, hardworking crafters/vendors returning to their tables at many, if not all, traditional sales sites. These craft sales are often sponsored by organizations that use the registration fees of crafters/vendors and freewill offerings of attendees to further their organization’s goals.
One well-known craft sale for over 20 years on the Iron Range is the ADK event, held for several years now at the Hibbing Armory. This year the event returns to the Hibbing Armory on Saturday, November 6. It is a welcomed return for the participants – those selling AND those buying. The ADK Craft Sale typically features around 50 vendors from all over the area. Shoppers can find such a wide variety of items that it makes for a very fun Saturday.
People may ask, “But what is ADK?”
Learning about the many organizations around northern Minnesota has long been an interest of mine. A few years ago, I ran across an article from the Hibbing Daily Tribune from 1950 which attempted to compile the names of all civic, service, veterans, cultural, social, fraternal, school-connected, and religious clubs and organizations. Some were Hibbing-based, others were inter-Range groups. Some were very local, while others were affiliated with national and international organizations. At the time of that article, more than 250 groups were identified, which, according to the article, “enables our village to lay claim to the title of the clubbiest community in the world!”
Alpha Delta Kappa, or ADK, is an international honorary sorority organization for women educators. It was founded in 1947 by “four visionary women who saw the need to recognize and support the professional efforts of outstanding women educators,” as it is stated on the ADK website. Since that beginning, more than 1,100 chapters have formed in towns and cities in every state, and in several countries. Membership provides opportunities for leadership development, workshops, training, and conventions. Members enrich their own lives and the lives of many others through community-based projects.
The “International Teachers Education” component of ADK, for example, is an annual sponsorship of up to seven women teachers from other countries who already have their B.A. degree in education. These teachers come to America under the ADK sponsorship to earn a Masters’ degree and then return to their countries with this advanced degree and more experiences in leadership, ready to improve the lives of students. The first ITE student to study in Minnesota is from Estonia and she is currently studying at University of Minnesota – Duluth.
Since 1981, ADK has also been a financial supporter of the Alzheimer’s Association, Susan G. Komen for the Cure, and St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital – Pediatric AIDS Research.
There are approximately 30,000 ADK members worldwide, 34 of them in Hibbing. There are also chapters in Cloquet and Grand Rapids. The current state president, treasurer, and secretary all reside in northern Minnesota.
It was May 27, 1964, when 18 women educators in Hibbing officially formed a chapter. Most of those original members have passed away, but the chapter is still active and continues to shine today through philanthropic projects, some funded by the annual craft sale.
Those original 18 Hibbing chapter members were outstanding teachers who influenced the lives of thousands of students. The ADK organization gave continuing support to those dedicated women teachers in many ways and it does that still for today’s teachers.
Both female and male teachers in the area’s district schools may apply receive grants from ADK. These grants have been awarded to teachers in Hibbing, Nashwauk-Keewatin, and Chisholm schools. The grants have helped enthusiastic teachers to improve their students’ learning through such materials as an egg hatching kit, math differentiation kit, DNA analysis equipment, and take-home books.
I recently had the chance to visit with three longtime members of ADK who have all volunteered many, many hours to the organization over the years. They still radiate delight in the organization’s goals and its past and future. Caroline Dahl Andrican, Ivanette (Ivy) Callies Hanson, and Anita Mihelich Forte are all retired Hibbing teachers, still active in ADK, who shared stories about the history of Hibbing’s chapter
It is interesting to note that so many Hibbing ADK members have been active in the higher levels of the organization, proving their fine leadership abilities. For example, three of Hibbing’s ADK members are currently on the State Board of the organization. Caroline Andrican served as the state president of the organization from 1972 – 1974. She was installed by one of the original founders of the organization, Agnes Shipman Robertson.
The work to organize a new chapter took time and effort. In 1964, two women in Hibbing were already members of ADK, having joined in places where they had lived previously. Barbara Snell had joined in Detroit and Ida Anderson had joined in Duluth. It was a great honor to be asked to join, and those who were asked knew this. They were selected by the local school superintendent and their school’s principal. Their selection was based on being leaders, their skill in the classroom, and their ability to continue to grow as a fine teacher.
This was a time when people “dressed up.” Professional men such as teachers would always be seen in dress shirts and ties. Caroline, Ivy, and Anita described this time period for women as “white gloves and a hat” days. The professionals of the Hibbing school system understood this dress code and followed it. These teachers set an example for their young charges. Those women invited to join the ADK chapter knew the academic and character standards they were being asked to uphold
By setting an example, the members of ADK also hoped to inspire young women to become teachers. Raising money for scholarships was and still is a major project for the Hibbing ADK chapter. Originally, these scholarships were awarded to women who had already completed some college credits, showing that they were sincere in moving on with their educational plans to become a classroom teacher. Today, the scholarships are awarded to young women as they graduate from high school and begin their college education.
To raise money for their philanthropic work, members of the Hibbing chapter have used their creativity and hard-work ethic over the years. Estate sales were a major source of income for several years. The members would work at marking and arranging items for sale and being on site the days of the sale. This activity brought in several thousand dollars for recipients. Along with these sales came another delightful episode in the chapter’s history.
There would often be vintage clothing as a part of the estates. In the 1980s the group decided to keep some of this clothing and Ivy Hanson developed a script around those pieces of clothing. The skit was named “School Days.” It told the story of what schoolteachers would wear throughout the day, and throughout the years, to various events. Members of Hibbing’s chapter dressed in the vintage clothing, “modeling” how the teachers would look as they went through their days.
This play became extremely popular! Originally performed in Hibbing for several organizations, word spread about the delightful play. They were asked to perform for the Alumni Association at Bemidji State University, then the ADK State Convention, and then the ADK International Convention. Chapters from all over America and other countries thus got the chance to enjoy the women teachers from Hibbing, who shared their creativity – and wonderful vintage clothing!
Although ADK no longer works at estate sales, a new project came along to become their primary means of raising funds. A local group, Women of Today, used to sponsor a craft sale and the Hibbing ADK chapter would rent a table to sell items made by members. They were the only nonprofit to rent a table at that sale. When the Women of Today group disbanded, they asked if the ADK group would like to take over the organizing of the craft sale. ADK agreed to try it.
Various venues were tried before the group settled on using the Hibbing National Guard Armory. This has been the site for a very successful several years of the craft sale. Vendors selling woodworking crafts, homemade food of all sorts, jewelry, knitted and quilted items, and non-profits selling a variety of things and holding raffles are all a part of this terrific event. By supporting ADK, shoppers are supporting the scholarships and grants provided by ADK.
So please remember that the sale this year will be held on Saturday, November 6, from 9:00 until 3:00 at the Hibbing National Guard Armory. A free-will donation basket will be at the door. Masks are required.
Joe and I will be at the Hibbing Historical Society table throughout the day selling the 2022 Historic Photograph Calendar, pewter ornaments, and a great Hibbing Alphabet Poster. Please stop by to say hello!
