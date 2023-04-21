ALLETE among Minnesota companies honored for gender parity in boardroom, among executive officers

ALLETE was named an Honor Roll Company with Special Distinction in the 2022 Minnesota Census of Women in Corporate Leadership. From left are Kristin Renskers, IBEW Local 31; Jennifer Kuklenski, public policy advisor; Ana Vang, senior public policy advisor; Carrie Ryan, enterprise project manager; Jennifer Cady, director of regulatory affairs; Bethany Owen, ALLETE chair, president and CEO; Nicole Johnson, ALLETE Clean Energy president and ALLETE vice president; and Maggie Thickens, ALLETE vice president, chief legal officer and corporate secretary.

DULUTH—ALLETE Inc. has again been included among a group of Minnesota companies recognized for gender diversity in their top leadership ranks.

ALLETE has been named as an Honor Roll company with Special Distinction in the 2022 Minnesota Census of Women in Corporate Leadership, produced by St. Catherine University’s School of Business. The annual research study examines the representation of women on boards of directors and as executive officers in the state’s largest publicly held companies. It is the fourth consecutive year ALLETE has received the honor.

