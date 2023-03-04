EVELETH—Ashley (Koivunen) Judnick and husband Andrew Judnick carried on a tradition when they purchased Marge’s Drive-in Liquor Store, and “Grandma Ann and Great Auntie Jean are both thrilled to see the store open and in the family still,” Ashley Judnick said of her grandmother Ann Gentile and aunt Jean Harju in an email interview. “Although I was never able to meet my great-grandparents, I think that they would be thrilled too!”

In the 1940s there was a 3.2 beer tavern on Eveleth’s main street called Corky’s Tavern. Joseph Gentile from Gilbert and his wife Marge and their family had moved to Eveleth in the early 1940s and opened the little bar. Marge’s Liquors opened in 1945.

