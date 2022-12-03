Plowing snow with one of St. Louis County’s new snowplow trucks is to Scott Mottonen kind of like driving a luxury car.

“These things are like Cadillacs,” Mottonen, an equipment operator at the St. Louis County Public Works Virginia Office along Highway 135 said. “They have all the amenities like heated wipers, heated windshields and comfortable seats.”

