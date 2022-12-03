Plowing snow with one of St. Louis County’s new snowplow trucks is to Scott Mottonen kind of like driving a luxury car.
“These things are like Cadillacs,” Mottonen, an equipment operator at the St. Louis County Public Works Virginia Office along Highway 135 said. “They have all the amenities like heated wipers, heated windshields and comfortable seats.”
Ten new Mack snowplow trucks are all geared up and on the road, ready to be put to the test in another unpredictable northern Minnesota winter.
St. Louis County this week unveiled the trucks.
The trucks cost $335,000 each
St. Louis County Public Works officials say the new trucks, equipped with a variety of updated snowplowing accessories, will clear snow from the main paved county roads in a safer, quicker, more efficient manner.
“I want the taxpayers to know how their money is being spent and here it is,” Chad Skelton, St. Louis County Public Works Fleet and Property Manager said. “It’s about making it to work, getting to the hospital and getting to school.”
The new 21-plus ton trucks are positioned across the county as part of the county’s active fleet of 120 snowplow trucks.
“They’re evenly distributed across the districts,” Skelton said. “They will be used on our high-volume blacktop roads from Cook to Ely to Hibbing and to Duluth.”
St. Louis County maintains about 3,000 miles of roads.
The new trucks are part of the county’s ongoing snowplow truck replacement program.
Ten new snowplow trucks are bought each year to rotate into the county’s fleet.
Each snowplow truck, which travels 100 to 200 miles per day and about 300,000 miles before being replaced, has a life expectancy of 12 years.
“They (Mack) have been a good truck,” Skelton said. “We’ve tried just about everything, but once we find something that works well for us, we stick with it.”
Each of the new trucks has a 425-horsepower, Mack diesel-powered engine that produces a massive 1,550 pound-feet of torque.
“Compared to what we used to have, these new trucks are pretty fantastic in what we can carry,” Mottonen said. “We can carry 1,000 gallons of liquid road treatment in the side boxes and a tank and also carry ten tons of salt.”
The 41-foot-long trucks feature a variety of new on-board gear specifically designed to tackle severe weather.
- Additional side and rear cameras provide operators with better views from inside the cab.
- A state-of-the-art lighting system including a blizzard light atop the cab which can change colors, increasing visibility to motorists.
- A wedge-shaped tank within the box that allows the driver to dispense liquid road treatment material all-day without having to raise the truck box.
- Each truck carries a 12-foot nose plow, a 10-foot wing plow and an updated 11-foot under body scraper designed to carry more material and optimize scraping.
- All of the plows and the box are removable, allowing the truck to be turned into other configurations such as a flat-bed.
The powerful trucks also mean the county needs fewer graders, Skelton said.
“We used to have grader routes,” Skelton said. “The fact that these trucks can plow much more efficiently and quicker than a grader has allowed us to reduce our grader fleet and graders are very expensive,” Skelton said. “We had over 40 graders and we’ve been able to reduce that by about 15 percent to about 35 now.”
Altogether, the county has about 140 snowplow trucks including older trucks that are used as spares to the regular 120-truck fleet, Skelton said.
The design of the new trucks are a credit to the county’s snowplow operators and the purchase due to St. Louis County Commissioners’ commitment to the public, Skelton said.
“We just don’t design these trucks by ourselves.” Skelton said. “We take feedback from our drivers and operators and we take that feedback very seriously and build the trucks around what works for them. The commissioners in St. Louis County made this all possible. Without them, we wouldn’t be able to manage our truck fleet very aggressively. They have supported Public Works.”
As snow flies, the new trucks will allow equipment operators to clean winter roads in a quicker and more efficient manner, making for safer public travel, Mottonen said.
“The capability of these in being able to put down a liquid and a solid means you can get a road open so much faster,” Mottonen said.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.