BABBITT — z'Up North Realty is proud to recognize two of its REALTORS, Andrea Zupancich (Broker/Owner) and Sheri Israel for their commitment to their clients and real estate profession by obtaining the Graduate REALTOR Institute (GRI) designation.
One other agent within the company currently has this designation as well, Kim Borgeson.
This designation provides real estate practitioners with a broader base of knowledge and ability in areas such as legal and regulatory issues, technology, professional standards, and the sales process. Kim Borgeson has been a licensed REALTOR for 20+ years, Andrea Zupancich for 20 years, and Sheri Israel for 2.5 years.
“In an ever-changing market, you need to be on top of the changing trends and be able to react fast as well as professionally. I felt these designations worked for me and dove right in to complete them.” Andrea Zupancich, Owner/Broker said. “I was thrilled when Kim completely the GRI and inspired me to do so as well, and Sheri, being a newer agent, saw the opportunity and jumped right in.”
Broker Zupancich went further to earn the Certified Residential Specialist (CRS) and Seller Representative Specialist (SRS) designations which provide her with even greater knowledge to benefit her clients.
All Licensed real estate agents need to complete 15 hours of continued education every year to maintain their licenses. The GRI, CRS, and SRS designations required additional education outside of those yearly requirements.
z'Up North Realty is located in five towns on the Range; Aurora, Babbitt Ely, Virginia, and Tower, and has 18 total Realtors. z'Up North has been in business for 14 years. For more information about z'Up North Realty and listings, those interested should visit their website at www.zupnorth.com or call 218-827-2288 for the Babbitt Office and they can direct you appropriately.
