Afghanistan Tribute

The Hibbing Elks Lodge recognized the thirteen military personnel who were killed in Afghanistan by a suicide bomber. As a tribute each person is named and toasted with a glass of beer. The Elk motto honoring veterans is: So long as there are veterans, the Benevolent and Protective Elks will never forget them.

