Advanced Minnesota training truck drivers to meet growing demand

As a shortage of truckers lingers across the nation, a program at an Iron Range college is driving to help fill the demand.
Advanced Minnesota's Commercial Driver's License Certificate program at Hibbing Community College is getting truckers trained and on the road in short time.
“We've had a pretty robust program the last couple of years,” Gail Anderson, Advanced Minnesota operations manager said. “We generally have one or two of the companies we work with asking if we can send them our graduates, or saying 'Can we come up and talk to a class'?”
Advanced Minnesota provides customized training and continuing education as part of the Minnesota State Colleges and Universities system.
The need for truckers is like many other occupations nowadays – plenty of jobs and not enough workers.
“There's a workforce shortage all the way around,” Bob Broking, owner of Broking's Transport in Grand Rapids said. “Everybody is short of help from driving the trucks to the manufacturers or the warehouses.”
About 3.6 million professional truck drivers driving 36.9 million trucks currently transport more than 11.8 billion tons of freight each year across the United States, according to the Arlington, Va.,-based American Trucking Associations (ATA).
But a shortage of up to 160,000 truck drivers could be looming by 2028, according to a 2019 ATA Truck Driver Shortage Analysis.
That's where Advanced Minnesota is helping.
Within the last year, 48 applicants have completed the CDL program, including 10 women, Anderson said.
The program can get applicants trained and able to earn good money in a short period of time.
Students spend four weeks completing self-paced online work. To obtain a Class A license, 50 hours of behind-the-wheel training is then required. To obtain a Class B license, 25 hours of behind-the-wheel training is needed.
“We've had people complete their online training in a week,” Anderson said. “They can then schedule their behind-the-wheel training and get that done in a couple weeks.”
With its own Class A tractor trailers, Advanced Minnesota instructors conduct all its behind-the-wheel training.
“We were able to get two nice trucks this past year, which has expanded our training ability, ” Anderson said. “It's an expensive program to run.”
Halvor Lines Inc., headquartered in Superior, Wis., has hired several drivers from the program, Shelley Faul, Halvor Lines capacity development specialist said.
“We've had a partnership that started with Hibbing Community College and then with Advanced Minnesota,” Faul said “Once they obtain their CDL, they can enter our finishing program where they go on the road with one of our drivers.”
Beginning truck drivers in the industry typically earn $62,000 to $65,000 per year, Faul said. With experience and skills such as the ability to train other drivers, pay increases, she said.
“There is a shortage of drivers everywhere,” Faul said. “We're always hiring.”
Broking says there's been a surge in demand for trucking as customer demand for products has picked up. Demand for trucking is going to rise even more in the next few months, he said.
“Trucking is always busy,” Broking said. “And now with Christmas coming, it's our busy time.”
Advanced Minnesota operates its CDL program year-round.
Companies are looking for drivers everywhere, Anderson said.
“I've had retired truck drivers who have called me and said, 'They're offering me lots of money',” Anderson said. “And with the sign-on bonuses, you can make a lot of money.”
