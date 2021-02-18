NASHWAUK — A 70-year-old Nashwauk woman suffered non-life threatening injuries Wednesday morning when the vehicle she was driving rolled over on Highway 169 and Seventh Avenue in Nashwauk, a Minnesota State Patrol report said.

The 2005 Chevrolet Trailblazer driven by Patti Jean Clusiau was southbound on a snowy and icy Highway 169 around 11:15 a.m. when the vehicle changed lanes to the left, causing it to enter the ditch and roll.

Clusiau, who was wearing a seatbelt during the crash, was transported to the University Medical Center Mesabi in Hibbing.

•••

WUORI TOWNSHIP — A 68-year-old Virginia man suffered non-life threatening injuries Wednesday night when his vehicle went off Highway 53 and struck the guard rail, a Minnesota State Patrol report said.

Scott Chandler Block was northbound on the snowy/icy road in his 2005 Toyota RAV-4 when the accident occurred. The MSP report said alcohol was involved.

Block, who was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident, was taken to the Essentia Virginia hospital.

