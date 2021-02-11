GILBERT — Two Gilbert women were injured Thursday around 8 a.m. after their vehicles collided at Highway 135 and Summit Street in Gilbert, a Minnesota State Patrol incident report states.

A 2003 Buick Century driven by Patricia June Plesha, 86, was traveling northbound on Summit Street to cross Highway 135 when it made contact with a 2015 Nissan Rogue driven by Mykell J. Martin, 36. The Rogue was crossing over the southbound lanes of Highway 135.

Plesha was taken to Northern Pines Hospital, while Martin was not hospitalized. Both suffered non-life threatening injuries. Both were wearing seatbelts.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments