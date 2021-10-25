Accessible deer hunt scheduled at McCarthy’s Beach

SIDE LAKE — An event is being planned for this week to make deer hunting a reality for 10 people living with disabilities.
Donald Brunette, Executive Director of Access North Center for Independent Living of Minnesota, said the agency introduced the accessible deer hunt in 2019 in collaboration with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources and McCarthy Beach State Park.
Four out of the 10 participants from 2019 were military veterans. The event was canceled last year due to COVID. Beyond the Yellow Ribbon Hibbing and Chisholm, a network of support for military and veteran families, recognized the opportunity for disabled veterans, and is providing funding for special items such as transportation to the hunt and lodging this year.
“Often when a person acquires a disability they lose their ability to hunt and lose that tradition with friends and family,” Brunette said by email.
Brunette said the accessible hunt represents more than just deer hunting — it’s being able to spend time in nature, time with friends and family, and participating in a beloved Minnesota tradition.
There are 10 hunters ready for this year’s event, which is a full-supported hunt for either a buck or doe. In order to participate, they are required to have a documented disability and possess a Minnesota deer hunting license. Also, all hunters, staff and volunteers are required to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
As of Monday, a few more volunteers were needed to help out in support or transportation during this year’s event, scheduled for the afternoon of Oct. 29 and all day on Oct. 30.
“We typically need 20 to 25 community volunteers and about 10 staff and Board members of Access North lead the planning and coordination,” Brunette said. “Volunteers can support hunters by being with them in the hunting blind, others volunteers may help with tracking, dragging or field dressing the deer. Other volunteers help with transporting hunters safely in and out of the field, others help in the kitchen as meals are provided over two days to everyone involved.”
“We'll support a hunter in any way necessary to make their hunt successful,” Brunette said.
To volunteer or for more information, contact Patty at 218-262-6675.
