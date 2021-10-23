Jaelyn Jordan

HIBBING — The Hibbing Branch of the American Association of University Women have announced their October Future Collegian.

Jaelyn Jordan is a senior at Chisholm High School. She is a member of pep club, drama club and Youth In Action.

She has taken PSEO classes through Hibbing Community College along with her high school courses.

Jaelyn is captain of the swim team, cheer team, and has been in competitive dance for 13 years. Along with those accomplishments, she is also president of the Key Club and is a member of the Chisholm High School band and jazz band.

Future plans include majoring in a design field and is currently visiting colleges.

