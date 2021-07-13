EVELETH — When the humans are vacationing, the pooches deserve a getaway, too.
That’s the overall concept at Pup North A Pet Lodge, located in rural Eveleth.
Taking over the established business was a “dream come true” for co-owner Mykle Hadrava, a registered nurse with a penchant for pups. She and husband, Tom Hadrava, have three dogs of their own — Enzo, Paige and Bella — along with a 3-year-old child and baby.
The Iron Range natives are the second set of owners at the lodge, dubbed a “vacation for your dog or cat,” which Nanci and Dave Jorgenson, Mykle’s aunt and uncle, opened in 2010.
The Jorgensons built a good customer base, Mykle said. At the end of 2020, when the couple decided to retire and grappled with the idea of closing the successful boarding business, the Hadravas worked to acquire a loan and sell their house in Duluth to purchase the pet lodge.
Mykle, who has spent the past 11 years working in intensive care and labor and delivery, as well as activity training dogs in obedience and agility, moved with her family into the on-site house, closing on Pup North on May 17.
Tom, an IT manager, had been working from home during the COVID-19 pandemic and continues to do that job remotely. Mykle is also working part-time at the Essentia Health-Virginia hospital a few nights per week.
But most of her time is spent caring for the pups, and occasional cats, at Pup North — assuring their stay is both fun and safe.
“They deserve a clean bed, fresh water and good food,” she said. After all, Mykle asserts that “dogs are people, too.”
Each dog has his or her own “room” at the lodge, where their beds in the kennels are elevated from the ground and outfitted with cozy pillows and blankets. And plenty of playtime and enrichment activities are worked into the daily schedule.
Pup North takes on special needs dogs and dogs on meds, and has connections with all the local veterinarians, Mykle noted.
The couple has experience with “challenging” dogs. One of the Hadravas’ pooches, a border collie, did well in agility training — until she was in front of audiences, where she clearly proved she suffers from “stage fright.”
The lodge also offers daily doggie day care, perfect for people who can’t spend time during the day with their dogs — or as an occasional “day trip” for pets who may be “bored at home.”
Photos are taken of each dog and displayed in front of the rooms, and every dog has its own locker. Each kennel is also “deep cleaned.”
Staff, including manager Carla Hartmark, and a dog specialist, known at the lodge as the “dog whisperer,” assure each dog “makes friends” and is placed in a play group that is an appropriate fit and safe for its personality.
Dogs requiring extra one-on-one attention are in one group; there are also groups for both high-energy and laid-back dogs.
Mykle said the lodge limits its capacity to less than 40 dogs at one time to make sure all receive the proper attention and care.
Pups at Pup North “play hard” and, therefore, have much-needed quiet time each day. Staff plays music for the dogs at naptime and sometimes treats them to movies.
The pampering doesn’t end there.
The rooms are equipped with air conditioning and heating, kept at 66 to 70 degrees year-round. There is a slab of heated flooring, as well.
The Hadravas have upgraded a few things at the lodge, such as installing new air filters. Pup North also now has a bigger presence on Facebook. Photos and videos of pups romping around the play yards are consistently posted.
Lodging per dog is $30 per night. Day care is $10 weekdays and $20 on weekends, including Fridays. The lodge accepts many forms of payment, including PayPal and Venmo.
Weekend boarding is full through August, but there are still weekday slots available.
The business also offers basic dog training.
Returning to the Range “has been nostalgic for me,” said Mykle, who grew up in Makinen. She, along with her husband, originally from Ely Lake, and Hartmark, are 2004 Eveleth-Gilbert graduates, and all have family in the area.
“We never ran a dog business before,” Tom said. But, the new owners have assistance and guidance from Mykle’s aunt and uncle — as well as a passion for treating pets as family — and it has been a good fit, he said.
Pup North is still seeking a few additional employees, said the couple.
Mykle said she is glad the lodge could stay in the family, and she’s proud to contribute to the business community on the Iron Range.
And, of course, to provide pups and pets with a vacation of their own while their humans are away or at play.
