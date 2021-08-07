During these weeks of the 2021 Summer Olympics, it seems like a good time to re-visit sporting events in the past. Newspapers are a terrific way to do that.
Thanks to the kindness of Marianne Rantala from Hibbing, I recently strolled through the past via several newspapers. Marianne donated to me a collection of Hibbing Daily Tribune newspapers from a variety of years. One of the newspapers was the September 14, 1933 edition, celebrating Hibbing’s 40th Birthday. (This year, 2021, is Hibbing’s 128th Birthday.)
One of the pages that caught my attention was devoted to stories about sporting events on the Iron Range in the early years of the 20th Century. It may surprise people how rapidly sports became a regular part of the lives of Iron Range pioneers. As hard as the early settlers worked to build new towns and industries, they also played hard. Just a few of these stories give us insight into what they found fun and entertaining. Baseball, boxing, football, horse racing, and wrestling were all popular sports around here back in the day. And betting on all sorts of events was also very popular, as is obvious in this first story which appeared in the 1933 article entitled “Pioneer Sportsmen Provided Colorful Zest to Activities.”
Fred Twitchell, Hibbing’s first mayor and prominent in the early activities of sportsmen in town, tells a story of how Bryan O’Rourke called a $5,000 bluff bet of a Duluthian. The story goes as follows:
“I thought Billy Sunday, my trotting horse, was pretty fast, so I took him to Duluth to race the best horse they had there. The owner of the Duluth horse refused to race except for a $5,000 side bet. I had only $1,000 and I was willing to post that, but Bryan came to my rescue.
“ ‘Just keep him talking for about five minutes,’ Bryan said. In five minutes he came back with $4,000 in currency and he plunked it down, saying to the Duluthian, ‘Now put up your money or shut up!’
“Whereupon the Duluthian backed down and refused even to cover my $1,000.”
•••
Clarence T. Smith, writing in the Hibbing Daily Tribune in the special 1933 edition, reflected on the early years of sporting events with the following stories.
Free with their money, glamorous in their habits and zestful in their living were the sports figures of Hibbing’s pioneer days. Across the pages of athletic history they inscribed the records of colorful events that made the town a sporting center of the state in an era when “May the best man win” was the religion of sports followers, and supporters backed their judgment on their idols to the limits of their purses.
Gambling was second nature to most of those pioneers. It set their sporting blood to tingling and wagers nowadays laid only in big-time gambling circles were back then made in ready exchange when taunts as to the strength, speed or skill of their choices incited the reckless nature of the bettors. Many is the tale that is told of how thousands changed hands over the flash of a horse’s hoofs across a finish line, a victory in a prize fight, a fall in a wrestling match, or the outcome of a baseball game.
Iron Range old-timers recall that they not only expected champions, they DEMANDED champions! And the records from the pioneer days are filled with chapters written by the fastest race horses in the country at that time, with the achievements of championship baseball teams, and with the feats of many outstanding athletes.
Even though the hair may have thinned or turned gray or white and their muscles become plagued with rheumatism, these champions of the past still gather informally and refresh the memories of those past colorful days.
One of the baseball stories they like to tell is how Walter Wright, a portly behemoth with the Swan River ball club, tended to fume, rant, rave, and tear his hair when pitchers shot in curves under his paunch, preventing him from even making a swing at the ball.
Baseball boomed in Hibbing from the time the old Oliver Hotel ballpark was built in 1895, and fans made demands for high-class stars that resulted in the importation of men who later made enviable reputations in the major leagues.
Transportation was a big problem in those days, and ball players depended on railroad hand cars, horse and buggy, and once in a while an actual train. This last mode of transportation was seldom available, since not all towns were located on rail lines that had regular, dependable service. Postmaster Thomas Godfrey still has a strong memory of blisters cultivated in pumping a hand car from Hibbing to Virginia and back to play a ball game.
•••
Although several sportsmen owned fast horses and engaged in races around the area before 1900, it was not until August 29, 30, and September 1, 1901, when the opening of the Hibbing Driving Park and Speedway was held that horse racing was inaugurated on a major scale.
Development of the speedway for pace and trotting classes was the result of the organization of the Hibbing Speedway Association in 1900. Fred Twichell, who secured pledges for over $1,500 to start work on the speedway, also led a group of charter members that numbered more than twenty of the town’s leading citizens.
The first horse racing program set a standard that called for exceptionally fast horses during the next ten years. White-haired men, the last survivors of that group who put Iron Range horse racing on the map, still like to linger over the names of Assessor, Little Mark, Pilot Lambert, Albert H., Lucy O’Day, and many others. “They were all fine horses, the best in the country,” the old-timers recall with wistfulness in their voices.
R.L. (Dick) Griffin, a 71-year old white-haired patriarch now, first came to Hibbing in 1890 as a traveling merchant. He later established a residence in Mountain Iron where he served as fire chief. Then, he returned to Hibbing and became the town’s third mayor in 1896. He can still tell many stories. One of his favorites is as follows:
“It was about a month before that first racing program that a shrewd looking fellow who I remember as being name of Lyons from Grand Rapids came to me and said, ‘I’ve got a little mare that has been running on grass for several months, but I think I can get her in shape to enter your half-mile race if your purses are high enough.’
“Oh!” I says to myself, “Here’s a sharpster who thinks he’s going to rope me in. Well, I said to him, if she has been on grass for months, she probably will not be ready for a dirt track in a short time.”
“ ‘ Well, I think that I can get her ready,’ he says.
“So with that statement I accepted his entry. And shortly before the race I happened to get a glimpse of this mare, and I am telling you that she was as pretty and strong a horse as could be. I told Al Powers, who happened to be standing near me to look at her. He said, ‘What’s that coming this way?’ and I told him with a wink, ‘That’s just a little mare that’s been running on grass for several months.’ ‘Yeh!’ says he, ‘That horse hasn’t been running on grass for four years!’
“Well, John Bradford had his excellent horse Assessor running in this race, and another fine horse named Cinera, too. We knew what Assessor could do, so we took all the bets this Lyons wanted to lay on his mare. And he laid plenty, thinking he was going to make a killing. Well, Cinera forced the pace, sapping the strength of this mare. But even then she finished strong with Assessor beating her by only a fraction of a nose. Assessor went on to the Minnesota State Fair and won the $3,000 stakes, so you can believe me when I tell you that the race here was some race!”
•••
Whenever the old-time boxing fans gather to mull over bygone days, names like Jim Arnold, Jack Beaucholt, and Mike Schreck are mentioned. While Jim Arnold was not much of a fighter except in the rough-and-tumble style, Mike Schreck was fast and clever. His admirers never remember him being licked except by liquor. Old-time fight fans believe that he could have gone onto national prominence in the heavyweight class if he had a manager who could have kept him away from liquor.
Al Smith, an old saloon keeper with a reputation for being a straight shooter and a “great guy” in the minds of hundreds of lumberjacks and miners to whom he gave financial aid, was Schreck’s manager. But Smith had too many interests to keep a watchful eye on Schreck.
One of Schreck’s favorite training stunts, Chief of Police Chester Naeseth recollects, was to leave the men in one saloon with the remark, “Well, I’m going out for a workout now.” He’d then go across to another saloon for a few glasses of beer and a sip or two of whisky, pour water over the top of his head to give the effect of sweat, and then return to the original saloon and say (puffing heavily while saying it) “Wow, that was a tough workout!”
•••
Such are some of the stories of those early days of sporting life on the Iron Range.
