TOWER—If you don’t have fresh venison in the freezer now that the 2022 Firearms Deer Season has come to end, know that you probably aren’t alone in that respect.

The harvest across northeastern Minnesota, and the seven Deer Permit Areas (DPA) that make up the Department of Natural Resources Tower Wildlife Area, was down anywhere from 14% to 41% compared to last year.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments