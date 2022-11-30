TOWER—If you don’t have fresh venison in the freezer now that the 2022 Firearms Deer Season has come to end, know that you probably aren’t alone in that respect.
The harvest across northeastern Minnesota, and the seven Deer Permit Areas (DPA) that make up the Department of Natural Resources Tower Wildlife Area, was down anywhere from 14% to 41% compared to last year.
The totals are lower than what local DNR officials expected even though they knew a couple of harsh winters in a row—and all the pitfalls that come with Mother Nature’s wrath—had put a serious dent in the whitetail population across much of northern Minnesota and adjusted license options would mean less hunter success than in 2021.
“We fully anticipated a low harvest going into season but some of the statistics are lower than I had even anticipated,” Jessica Holmes, DNR Wildlife Manager for the Tower area said Monday. “We knew populations were low going into season, so I did expect low harvest.”
Holmes said it is hard to quantify hunter effort and how much impact that had on success.
“Did hunters sit just the weekends or did hunters sit longer than normal knowing that deer populations were lower? Did hunters sit only in morning and night or all day? Did they utilize the snow for tracking deer and patterns? All these impact harvest,” she said.
As the local wildlife manager, Holmes—who is an avid deer hunter and was born and raised on the Iron Range—said she is hearing from frustrated local hunters and understands why.
“I have spoken to many hunters across the work area. I am hearing the same theme of frustration regarding low deer populations. I explain the three factors at play (winter severity, forest habitat quality, and predation) and the things we can control such as hunter harvest,” she said. “And I 100% empathize with them as I also spent time in the stand and ended up with tag soup. I encourage folks to give me a call and let’s talk about the deer numbers and all the other factors at play here. The biggest thing is I want the hunters to know they are heard, and we are doing all that we can to make changes for the better.”
Statewide, the cumulative harvest is at 152,032, which is 9% less than 2021 and 11% less than the five-year mean. Most equal or positive harvest growth can be found in and around the Twin Cities and the DPA’s found south of the metro area.
Up north, it was worse.
In the Tower wildlife area, the hardest hit DPA was 119, which covers a wide swath of land from north of Cook and Lake Vermilion, to west of Orr to the Canadian border. The harvest was down 41% from last year there, as hunters bagged 211 deer compared to 355 in 2021 and down from a five-year high in 2018 of 457.
Other DPA’s hit hard include 130 (down 36% with only 92 deer harvested); DPA 132 (down 30% with 159 deer harvested); and DPA 118 (down 24% with 348 deer harvested). Those four units, were all designated “Bucks Only” this season.
But even the permit areas that offered doe tags saw harvest drop year over year from 2021, including DPA 176 (down 18%, with 601 deer harvested); DPA 177 (down 14%, 565 deer harvested); and DPA 178 (down 16%, 1,242 deer harvested).
And all seven of the Tower Area DPAs are down in comparison to the four-year mean anywhere from 60% in DPA 130 to 31% in DPA 178.
Some of those numbers are a little misleading, however, since license options have changed significantly in many of those DPAs as various changes in weather, habitat and predation have had a negative impact on the herd.
And recovery will continue to take time.
“In the northeast region, three interrelated factors have the most impact on the deer population: Winter severity, forest habitat quality, and predation. All three are driving the population including hunter effort,” Holmes said. “We need a string of several mild winters in a row to even make an upward trend in the population. Recovery takes time along with quality suitable habitat. We will take a hard look at harvest and winter severity to determine next year’s harvest goals.”
Further east, some DPAs, like 131 and 126—both of which sit firmly in the moose range—saw huge drops in harvest from 40% to 55% but those areas also saw a ton of snow and cold last year in particular.
And it’s not just a northeastern Minnesota phenomenon, the trends to the west, all the way to the border, are similar—moderate to steep harvest drops.
