Drivers and pedestrians in Chisholm had to contend with mountains of fresh snow filling the roadway Thursday morning after a late winter storm dropped more than a half a foot of wet snow on the region.
A fan attending Thursday’s Nordic State Championship races at Giants Ridge found plenty of time to play in the heavy snow that blanketed the area overnight from a late winter storm. The return to winter is expected to be short lived with temperatures climbing above 50 Saturday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.