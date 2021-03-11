Drivers and pedestrians in Chisholm had to contend with mountains of fresh snow filling the roadway Thursday morning after a late winter storm dropped more than a half a foot of wet snow on the region.

A fan attending Thursday’s Nordic State Championship races at Giants Ridge found plenty of time to play in the heavy snow that blanketed the area overnight from a late winter storm. The return to winter is expected to be short lived with temperatures climbing above 50 Saturday.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments