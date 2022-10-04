A pumpkin of first-place proportion

Vern Suihkonen won the Aurora Pumpkin Fest on Saturday with a 623-pound pumpkin. This summer was Suihkonen's first try at growing pumpkins.

 Photo by Lee Bloomquist

Vern Suihkonen's pumpkin growing started out as a friendly competition with a sister.

It turned into something bigger.

1
0
0
1
0

Tags

Load comments