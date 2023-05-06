What started as two separate dreams of two veterans—paralyzed United States Air Force veteran, the late Chuck Evancevich, and disabled United States Army combat veteran Bret Sample, is slowly becoming a reality just north of McGregor.
Two dreams melded into one grand vision.
The result, should Sample and others from Forgotten Heroes Ranges & Retreat complete their mission, will be a truly handicapped accessible shooting range and retreat featuring a clubhouse for veterans, a community center, nature trails and camping spots, and eventually places to hunt.
“Our goal is to make it possible for any veteran in a wheelchair, amputee or disabled, for that matter any disabled person to enjoy the same outdoor activities as able-bodied people. They have earned, and deserve, the right to enjoy these God given activities that we take for granted,” reads a section on the group’s website. “Our goal is to make Forgotten Heroes Ranges & Retreat a place where they don’t have to think about being disabled, a place for them to have the freedom to enjoy a simple pleasure in life with no limitations.”
Organizers go on to say online, “We believe that not only will Forgotten Heroes Ranges & Retreat give them the ability to use ranges for rifles, pistols and archery that are accessible but the opportunity for fellowship and camaraderie.”
Today, the group will be holding a Gun Bingo fundraiser at the Mountain Iron Community Center. Ticket sales start at 11 a.m. and bingo games start at 1 p.m. No pre-registration is necessary—it’s a first come, first served set up.
The prize for each bingo game is a gun and there will be 10 bingo games for $100. There will also be five raffle drawings for five guns. Tickets for the raffle are $10 each.
There will be food and drink available and 100% of the bingo and raffle proceeds will go to benefit Forgotten Heroes Ranges & Retreats.
You must be 21 to participate.
A place to call home
Sample, who worked at Minntac and now lives in Aitkin County, said he originally met Chuck Evancevich through Chuck’s wife, Brenda, and the two became friends bonding over their shared service in the military.
Sample said Chuck Evancevich was drafted to play professional hockey and baseball right out of high school but instead he turned it down and went to the U.S. Air Force Academy.
“Serving his country meant more to him,” Sample said.
Evancevich, who was diagnosed with primary progressive multiple sclerosis, was wheelchair bound for a dozen years, Sample said, and during that time the two men spent many hours talking on the phone, especially late at night, and that’s when Sample learned of his friend’s dream.
“Me and Chuck would talk a lot. Especially in the middle of the night. His dream was to have a place to go shoot and to have a place to go hunting,” Sample said. “We had two dreams that we combined. He and his brother-in-law had the dream of having a place to go hunting. Because yes, Camp Ripley has it, there’s a lot of places that have that, but the (waiting) list is so long for them to get to. And when this thing is done and complete and we have our sponsors come in, then we can buy more land and create and atmosphere.”
In January of 2020, Sample bought a forty-acre parcel of land seven miles north of McGregor on Highway 65 but in October of 2020 everything changed when Chuck died. Sample approached his friend’s family at the memorial service and said he wanted to build a rifle, pistol and archery range and a retreat area on his forty acres of land and that he wanted to name it after Chuck.
He even had a slogan: “In memory of one, in honor of all.”
Chuck’s wife Brenda looked at Sample and said, “hey, one condition, I can be a part of this.”
And thus began the journey toward Forgotten Heroes Ranges & Retreat.
It hasn’t exactly been smooth sailing since. The first bump the group faced was cleaning up the land: Sample had purchased the property under the cover of snow and didn’t find out until it melted that what he had purchased was actually an illegal dump, he said.
But thanks to the help of a a lot of volunteers and a lot of hard work, the mess has been cleaned up and site work is ongoing.
“Here we sit, 9,200 plus volunteer hours and we’ve got this illegal dump hauled out. Two hundred and fifty appliances out of the woods. Three hundred tires 15 tons of scrap metal. Twelve 40-yard dumpsters of trash plus a 30-yard dumpster of garbage,” Sample said.
While clean-up was happening, the non-profit was formed and sample signed over the land, a seven-person board was created (Brenda is vice-president and operations director), and two ponds have been dug, with the dirt being removed being used for shooting berms, along with other work.
The group has raised over $100,000 so far as part of the five-phase project but a lot more money is needed. Sample said the shooting range part, which is phase three, is about a quarter of the way toward completion.
Phase one was clean up and phase two was permits, the formation of a 501c3, a business plan, board creation and the start of fundraising.
Phase four will be the club for veterans, which Sample wants to call “The Bunker.”
“We need a place to go and just do our fellowship. Just the veterans. That sounds weird, but you walk into any VFW or American Legion and see the veterans sitting over in the corner talking, that’s more therapeutic to me than going and sitting in front of some doctor that doesn’t understand,” he said. “I don’t care what branch you were in, I can talk to any of them, because they were all willing to stand on the wall. Give up a part of their life.”
Phase four also contains plans for a community center.
“Not everybody’s going to want to go out and fire a gun. But we want them to be able to come out and take the paths around the ponds, sit around a bonfire in the evenings and sit around and have some fellowship,” Sample said. “In my heart I will tell you this. We look at our wheelchair and amputee and we say ‘oh my god,’ you know, and the true heroes are their spouses and kids. Because not only are they in the chair but so is the whole family. Life as they know it changes.”
Phase five will be hunting areas and trails.
The group had hoped to have the shooting range done this year, but because of the inflation along with a sharp rise in the costs of fuel, lumber and other building materials, the project has slowed. It’s looking like the range and bunker won’t be done until next year at the earliest, and the year after for the community center.
They will look at building camper spots after that.
But despite the delays and any setbacks, Sample and Brenda both say it will all be worth it in the end.
“To us, this is about giving back. Because we lose 22 veterans a day to suicide and we break that number down, the people that go in a wheelchair—percentage wise, that’s a higher number of people that commit suicide,” Sample said. “So, there will never be a charge for them to use the range. “If we save one life every hour, every piece of garbage, every dime we’ve raised, is worth it.”
And while the range will be open to all—including a special invite to police, firefighters, paramedics and others in that line of work—it will be a true handicapped accessible outdoors shooting range.
“It’s being built and designed for them. We take for granted when we go out to the range and we take for granted how easy (it is) but when you’re in a chair, not so easy,” he said.
“Our number one priority will always be our disabled veterans,” Sample added. “We want them to have a place that they can come and call home.”
For more information see www.forgottenheroesmn.org. Or email Brenda Evancevich at bge5@frontiernet.net.
